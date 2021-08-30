Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB) is hosting their seventh annual Harvest Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 11 at the Kings Country Club in Hanford. The Harvest Classic is a fundraiser that supports and promotes agricultural education by raising money for Farm Day.
Since 2004, Farm Day has taken place each March at the Kings Fairgrounds, growing larger and more successful with each passing year. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Farm Day 2020 and 2021, but in 2019, KCFB welcomed nearly 2,400 area third-graders to the fairgrounds for an interactive field trip that teaches valuable lessons about the many facets of Kings County ag. The number of students who attend continues to increase, as does the number of industry professionals who want to support Farm Day with their involvement.
“Kings County Farm Bureau remains committed to growing Farm Day to help educate Kings County students about the crucial role agriculture plays in their daily lives,” said KCFB Executive Director Dusty Ference. “With the community’s support, we can increase our efforts to ensure the future of agriculture is protected by the next generation of consumers.”
To make this year’s Harvest Classic a success, KCFB is looking to the community to support the event with sponsorships and by signing up to play in the tournament. Check-in for the Oct. 11 tournament begins at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
J.C. Lansdowne is this year’s Harvest Classic Presenting Sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, and range from $250 to $2,000. The cost to golf is $150 for individuals, or $600 for a team. Registration is due by Oct. 1. To register to play online, please visit kcfb.org. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please call Paula at (559) 901-4278.
Kings County Farm Bureau is a non-profit advocacy organization that represents approximately 800 members of the agricultural community.
