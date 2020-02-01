HANFORD — Year over year, Kings County’s unemployment rate continues to decrease.
The California Employment Development Department recently reported the unemployment rate for Kings County as 7.7% in December 2019, up from 7.1% in November but below the December 2018 rate of 8%.
Between November and December 2019, Kings County lost 200 agricultural jobs, 100 government jobs and 100 manufacturing jobs. However, in that same time, the county gained 100 professional and business services jobs and 200 educational and health services jobs.
The numbers are rounded up to the nearest 100.
Overall, Kings County added 1,200 jobs between December 2018 and December 2019 for a total of 49,200 jobs. The EDD reports that 200 of those jobs were in the ag industry and 1,000 of them were non-farm jobs.
In 2019, the month of September was the best for Kings County in terms of the unemployment rate, with the rate dipping below 6 percent — the lowest rate the area has ever reached in the state’s reported figures dating back to 1990.
Lance Lippincott, CEO of Kings County Economic Development Corporation, said there has been a lot of investment into Kings County, including business expansions and new industries, which have driven down the unemployment rate.
“It’s a pretty cool time right now,” Lippincott said, adding every new business or expansion creates a ripple effect.
Year over year, Lippincott said there has been positive growth in gross domestic product, which is the total value of goods and services produced by a region — a trend he believes is going to continue strong in 2020.
Unemployment rates in nearby counties also fell year over year, with Fresno dropping to 6.9% from 7.4% in December 2018. Tulare County’s rate dipped slightly from 9.4% in December 2018 to 9.3% in December 2019, while Kern County’s rate fell from 8% to 7.2% year over year.
Statewide the unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in December, maintaining a record low in data going back to the 1970s.
“The number of unemployed Californians is the lowest since 1989, despite large gains in statewide population since,” said a press release from the EDD.
According to the EDD, California employers added 12,600 non-farm jobs in December from a boost in industries like professional and business services, and education and health services. Total nonfarm jobs increased by 310,300 jobs (a 1.8% increase) from December 2018 to December 2019.
The number of jobs in the agriculture industry increased by 3,100 jobs in December, for a total of 439,100 farm jobs across the state. According to the EDD, the agricultural industry has added 7,800 farm jobs since December 2018.
The nation’s unemployment rate also remained unchanged in December, holding steady at 3.5 percent.
