Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School.
The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States.
During the exercise, an active shooter scenario was simulated at the school on base. The mass casualty event was enacted with on-site response teams trained in triage, a process which determines the order in which injuries are taken care of based on severity.
Evaluators took notes and will later grade the response team efforts on the speed and care with which the situation was handled. To keep the exercise feeling real, the medical area for the wounded as well as the media access area were a third of a mile away. The medical area is set up in a remote spot to prevent stray bullets from hitting wounded victims in the case of a real scenario.
The Kings County Sheriff's Ofﬁce participated with its Mobile Command Center, which monitored the active shooter simulation, utilizing cameras and other tactical equipment to better help the base security deal with the simulated shooter.