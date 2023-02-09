Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School.

The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States.

During the exercise, an active shooter scenario was simulated at the school on base. The mass casualty event was enacted with on-site response teams trained in triage, a process which determines the order in which injuries are taken care of based on severity.

