Craig Johnson, owner of Salmon's Furniture Galleries, shows newspaper clippings of the day the store caught fire in July 2001 in this 2018 file photo.

Some of the top contributors to the Kings County economy were awarded this week for their ongoing work throughout their communities and the region. 

On Thursday, the 43rd annual Kings County Economic Development Corporation Membership Meeting was held in Hanford. According to EDC President Lance Lippincott, the event doubled as the 24th joint annual meeting of the EDC and the Workforce Development Board. The event also saw the Corporation give out three awards for local businesses and a local government.

The award for Economic Development Partner that night went to the City of Lemoore. Over the last year, Lippincott says that Lemoore has contributed $1.6 million in taxable revenue to Kings County with their local business developments, with around $3 million more worth of projects the pipeline. However, Lippincott stressed that Hanford was also seeing impressive growth. 

“While Lemoore was the awardee, both Lemoore and Hanford are really — they’re pushing forward hard," Lippincott said. "Lemoore is just kind of — this year, they’ve been so active that they’ve grown exponentially.”

The President's Award for Economic Development went to Salmon's Furniture in Hanford, recognizing the work they did in recovering from the 2001 fire that burned down their store, and for protecting the employment of and payroll status of their employees in that time. 

The Chairman's Award for Economic Development would go to Waste Management in Kettleman City. Waste Management received its recognition for the contributions to community of Kettleman, which includes $17.5 million in payroll alone, along with $3.5 million contributed in the general fund. 

