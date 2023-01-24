Kings County Disc Golf Club
Members of the Kings County Disc Golf Club start work on a new course at Hidden Valley Park Tuesday.

A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.

“Hopefully, people will enjoy it,” said Kings County Disc Golf Club President Connor Rose. “People will see it. Maybe they’ll run into us, and if they do run into us, feel free to ask us questions. We love answering questions about disc golf.”

