Dr. Milton Teske, Health Officer for the Public Health Department, would like to provide updated information regarding the new Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness in the city of Wuhan, Huebei Province, China. This outbreak began in December 2019, and it continues to expand in scope and magnitude, and there are now cases in the United States. Investigations are ongoing to learn more about how it spreads.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some cause illness in people, similar to the common cold, and others are found in animals. The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a newly identified virus that originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. As such, only individuals who have traveled to China or have been in close contact with individuals who recently traveled from China are considered possibly at risk. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties, which may occur two -14 days after exposure. Dr. Teske recommends that if you have been in China or around someone who has travelled there within the last two weeks, and you develop symptoms, call your doctor first for further information.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and global health authorities, there were 9,658 cases in China and six in the United States as of January 31st, 2020. To date, there have been no suspected cases in Kings County or in any of our neighboring counties. The people who have been sick are between 15 and 81 years old. There have been 213 deaths in China confirmed due to this outbreak. More serious symptoms have been occurring in those who are older.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) does NOT recommend routine quarantine of returning travelers from China. CDPH states the immediate health risk from the novel coronavirus to the general public in California is low, and there is no evidence of sustained person-to-person transmission of the virus in the US. One instance of person-to-person transmission was confirmed yesterday in Chicago, but it was with a close household contact.
As a general precaution to protect yourself and others from getting sick, wash your hands with soap and running water or alcohol-based hand rub, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Up to date case information can be obtained from the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html . Information on the global spread of the disease can be found using a web application created by Johns Hopkins University which pulls information from the CDC, WHO, and Chinese health authorities: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd4029942346 7b48e9ecf6.
