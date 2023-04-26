Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that a lack of competitive salaries is making it difficult for her office to recruit and retain attorneys.

Hacker told the board, which had two members absent, that the office is in the process of trying to compare salary rates for district attorneys from other counties, and has discovered that neighboring counties are offering $20,000 or more than annual salaries offered in Kings County.

Because the difference is so great, the county is losing attorneys who are working for higher wages elsewhere, Hacker said, adding that she fears the office will be unable to function if they lose any more attorneys.

