Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that a lack of competitive salaries is making it difficult for her office to recruit and retain attorneys.
Hacker told the board, which had two members absent, that the office is in the process of trying to compare salary rates for district attorneys from other counties, and has discovered that neighboring counties are offering $20,000 or more than annual salaries offered in Kings County.
Because the difference is so great, the county is losing attorneys who are working for higher wages elsewhere, Hacker said, adding that she fears the office will be unable to function if they lose any more attorneys.
Hacker encouraged the board to support her office and staff by allowing them to conduct a salary survey which would reveal the need for annual salary adjustments and allow her office to request competitive salary rates in the future.
Hacker also asked the board to adopt April 26 as Denim Day in the county during a later presentation.
Demin Day began after an Italian rape case was deemed consensual because the judge determined the woman's jeans were too tight and would have required her assistance to remove them. Women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans following the case’s appeal to show their support for the victim.
“Unfortunately this case is not the only example of how people can confuse a consensual act with an involuntary act,” said Hacker.
She said that she and her office work to educate the public on how predators prey on their victims using different tactics.
Her request to adopt April 26 as Denim Day in Kings County was approved 3-0.
In other business, Scott Holwell, of Kings County Veterans Services, told the board that Gov. Gavin Newsom would be in Corcoran for the dedication of the Five Pillars of Freedom veterans memorial statues on April 29, at Gateway Park.
“This really is a huge deal for veterans in not only Corcoran but in Kings County, throughout the state and possibly the nation,” said Holwell.
He said that lots of thought, emotion and effort have gone into creation of the memorial piece, and that he is grateful for board support. He highly encouraged the community to see the memorial for themselves.
Before adjourning, Vice Chair Doug Verboon invited the public to attend his town hall meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kings River Hardwick. During the town hall, speakers will discuss expected impacts of water from dam releases and snowmelt as tempeatures heat up.