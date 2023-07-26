IMG_0179 (1).jpg

Sarah Hacker addresses the crowd as the new Kings County District Attorney in January.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker continued her fight for better pay for what she described as the limited staff she has during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

According to Hacker, the DA’s office is working with only 50 percent of the attorneys that are actually needed, and runs the risk of losing even more staff if wages do not become competitive with other counties. Staff numbers in the DA’s office are so low that if someone is sick or on vacation the office may not have enough attorneys to fulfill their legal obligations and appear in court, Hacker said.

Hacker presented the board with contracts for two out-of-area attorneys willing to work part-time for the county and assist with in-custody filings. Applicants Chris Walpole and Katie Smith both have extensive courtroom experience, and have agreed to work at hourly rates of $190 for Walpole and $100 for Smith.

