Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker continued her fight for better pay for what she described as the limited staff she has during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.
According to Hacker, the DA’s office is working with only 50 percent of the attorneys that are actually needed, and runs the risk of losing even more staff if wages do not become competitive with other counties. Staff numbers in the DA’s office are so low that if someone is sick or on vacation the office may not have enough attorneys to fulfill their legal obligations and appear in court, Hacker said.
Hacker presented the board with contracts for two out-of-area attorneys willing to work part-time for the county and assist with in-custody filings. Applicants Chris Walpole and Katie Smith both have extensive courtroom experience, and have agreed to work at hourly rates of $190 for Walpole and $100 for Smith.
Hacker noted that she has explored several options to remedy the shortage and has been before the board several times to request pay raises to entice new attorneys and keep the staff she already has.
Walpole was the only applicant that was willing to work for $190 an hour for four hours a day to assist with in-custody filings. Smith, who is employed full time with a non-profit, agreed to work sporadically for the county for a rate of $100 an hour. The total for both contacts was agreed not to exceed $435,000 for the remainder of the 2023-24 fiscal year, funded through the DA’s annual budget.
Chairman Richard Valle asked Hacker if she would be willing to table the item for further discussion after mention of using the $435,000 to fairly compensate the current staff. Hacker said she appreciates the opportunity and would be willing to table the discussion for a week, but stressed that the lack of attorneys looking for jobs is so severe that the rates agreed upon at any time must be competitive.
Hacker said she believed that freezing the $435,000 and dedicating it to current employees in order to compensate them for their time, and to put towards recruitment efforts for reliable attorneys is what would be best for the county.
“I would rather use this money for the staff that I have and the staff that I can get to work here full time rather than spend it on an independent contractor that is only temporary,” said Hacker.
County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez questioned how giving the additional case load to the existing staff, but adding no additional positions and only increasing their pay, will fix the fact that the current staff is already overworked.
“The issue of the workload will be fixed by compensating them more because they will be less inclined to leave, and I would be able to have more of an advantage, or more of an edge, in recruiting more people,” said Hacker.
Valle moved to table the request for further discussion about what it would take to freeze the $435,000 and spread it among the existing DA staff. The board unanimously agreed.
Hacker was also before the board Tuesday in celebration of the success of Operation Moovin’ Out. The California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County DA, Hanford Police Department and the Lemoore Police Department conducted the operation resulting in the arrests of 62 gang members and their associates.
With the use of wire interception, the operation solved three previously unsolved homicides and resulted in more than 20 arrests for human trafficking.
Kings County Sheriff David Robinson took a moment to recognize the different agencies who helped.
“There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes,” said Robinson. “Just to put cases like this together is very difficult so it’s a really proud moment in a department head’s career when you have an opportunity like this to see a case come together.”
In other news, the board approved the notice of completion for the Juvenile Center Remodel project. The total cost for the project amounted to $17,352,792, excluding any final items found by the state fire marshal. It is anticipated that the facility will open for operation by the end of the year.
The board also approved the finance department’s response to the grand jury’s report on the department. The report made three recommendations.
First, it was recommended that training on processing payments and identification of scams should be a priority within the department to ensure fraud is prevented. It was also recommended that the department continue training in the issuance of 1099s within the proper time frame, and noted that the finance department lacks a system for expenditure review with a need to put a review process in place.
The department agreed to two of the recommendations but disagreed with the lack of a expenditure review system, responding that they have an extensive review process and that expenditure review is one of the primary functions and responsibilities of the department.