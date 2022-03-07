Beverly Rodriguez has been promoted to Victim Advocate III by Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes.
Rodriguez will lead the D.A.'s Mass-Victim Casualty Unit, it was announced.
The unit received funding from the California Office of Emergency Services to recruit an experienced advocate to assume the role of Mass-Victim Advocate (MVA) for Kings County.
"The purpose of the funding is to prepare for a community crisis we hope will never happen," the D.A.'s office stated in a press release.
Rodriguez has the specialized training and skill required for her new position, the D.A.'s office stated.
She will be "ready to deploy to any and all mass-incidents in our county, neighboring counties, or other states in special circumstances," the D.A.'s office stated in the promotional announcement.