Beverly Rodriguez, right, has been promoted to Victim Advocate III by Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes. 

Beverly Rodriguez has been promoted to Victim Advocate III by Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes.

Rodriguez will lead the D.A.'s Mass-Victim Casualty Unit, it was announced.

The unit received funding from the California Office of Emergency Services to recruit an experienced advocate to assume the role of Mass-Victim Advocate (MVA) for Kings County.

"The purpose of the funding is to prepare for a community crisis we hope will never happen," the D.A.'s office stated in a press release.

Rodriguez has the specialized training and skill required for her new position, the D.A.'s office stated.

She will be "ready to deploy to any and all mass-incidents in our county, neighboring counties, or other states in special circumstances," the D.A.'s office stated in the promotional announcement.

