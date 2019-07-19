HANFORD — It was a good year for Kings County agriculture in 2018, with crop values rising nearly $300 million over 2017 values.
Jimmy Hook, Kings County agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures, presented the 2018 Kings County Crop Report to the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday at its regular meeting.
Hook reported that the county’s agricultural gross value for 2018 totaled almost $2.4 billion. This figure represents an increase of nearly $294 million (14.3%) from the 2017 value.
The crop report is a mandated statistical record of the county’s gross agricultural production. The county agricultural commissioner submits the report annually to the board of supervisors and the secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
The values reported to not reflect any profit or loss for growers, they reflect only the gross value of products and commodities produced in Kings County. The statistical information is used by research institutes, schools, banks, businesses and government agencies.
Though milk had only a very slight increase in value from 2017 to 2018, it continues to be the top commodity in the county with a value of $676.7 million.
Here are the county’s crop categories that also increased in value in 2018:
- Fruit and nut crops had the largest increase in value at $145.5 million (28.4%), due primarily to an increase in production and price of pistachios. Total crop value is now $658.7 million.
- Field crops increased in value $83.1 million (21.2%), due largely to higher alfalfa hay and corn silage prices, as well as high cotton yields. Total crop value is now $475.9 million.
- Vegetable crops increased $35.5 million (19.7%), due mainly to an increase in processing tomato acreage and prices. Total crop value is $215.1 million
- Livestock and poultry increased in value $24.2 million (9%), due primarily to an increase in the number of chicken sold. Total product value is now $294.6 million.
- Seed crops increased $5.1 million (77.2%) due to an increase in acreage and higher prices for a few of the seed crops. Total crop value is now $11.7 million.
- Livestock and poultry products also increased in value slightly at $374,000 (0.1%) due to an increase in the value of goat milk and an increase in wool production. Total product value is $680.5 million.
According to the report, apiary products had the only decrease in value in 2018 at $232,000 (-1.5%), due mainly to a decrease in the prices for pollination of a few commodities.
“My sincere thank you to the growers, producers and others who provided the information for this report,” Hook said. “A special thanks to the staff of the Ag Commissioner’s office, who acquired, compiled, reviewed, and published this report.”
