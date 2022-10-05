The gross value of all agricultural crops produced in Kings County during 2021 was up 7.5% from 2020, an increase of $163.6 million, the Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday.
Milk was the No. 1 highest producing commodity in the county.
County Agricultural Commissioner Jimmy Hook detailed the information in the 2021 Crop Report produced by the Kings County Department of Agriculture, which broke the production into seven crop categories while also providing information on livestock and poultry inventory, top commodities, and how land is used.
The top commodities listed in the report following milk were pistachios, almonds, cotton, cattle and calves, tomatoes, corn, silage, walnuts, livestock, poultry, and alfalfa hay.
Overall, fruit and nut crops saw the largest increase in value - 12.9% - "due to an increase in bearing acreage, production, and higher prices of almonds and pistachios."
One notable increase is in apiary products or those coming from bees. While there was a decrease in total production for honey, there was an increase in the value per pound from $1.92 per pound to $2.75 per pound.
Seed crops saw the largest decrease in value, dropping 45.9% because of lower harvested acres.
"It's [crop and acreage reductions] a fiscal decision by the growers of what fields they want to leave fallow," Hook said.
There are additional factors that may impact agricultural output; water use and drought are two key elements throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
"Any drought in general is detrimental to all county functions," Hook said. "We had a lot of growers unable to attain surface water and were relying heavily on ground water."
Hook and his department provided a comparison snapshot of where the commodities were in 1971, providing insight into the county's agricultural changes. Pistachios weren't even grown in 1971 and are now the No. 2 commodity for the third year running.