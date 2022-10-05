50 Objects in Kings County
Holstein milk cows munch hay at a dairy near Hanford in 2014. Dairy was the highest producing commodity in Kings County in 2021.

 Sentinel file photo

The gross value of all agricultural crops produced in Kings County during 2021 was up 7.5% from 2020, an increase of $163.6 million, the Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday.  

Milk was the No. 1 highest producing commodity in the county.

County Agricultural Commissioner Jimmy Hook detailed the information in the 2021 Crop Report produced by the Kings County Department of Agriculture, which broke the production into seven crop categories while also providing information on livestock and poultry inventory, top commodities, and how land is used.

Top crops in Kings County
Pistachios were among the top crops in Kings County in 2021.

