The number of COVID-19 cases in Kings County has dropped for six consecutive weeks, Rose Mary Rahn, with the county public health department, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
During her last report to the board Rahn said there were 837 cases but on Tuesday the number had dropped to 746.
Rahn also noted, however, that the newest variant of COVID, XB.1, has been detected in the county.
"This new variant, they're finding it infectious," said Rahn. "However, symptoms tend to be milder than other variants."
She encouraged residents to continue getting tested and said that vaccines are still readily available throughout the county.
"As always we would like to remind everyone to stay home when you are sick, get tested if you're experiencing COVID-like symptoms, and get vaccinated and boosted if you have not yet," said Rahn. "Also, we recommend that if you test positive you seek out antiviral treatments. Most clinics and providers are offering that as well. It just reduces the length of the illness and you're negative faster."
In other business, Sheriff David Robinson told the board there were three fentanyl overdoses in the county jail on Sunday. The overdoses occurred in the female unit and all three women have recovered.
The supervisors also approved a memorandum of understanding between the California Department of State Hospitals and CalMHSA for the purchase rate of state hospital beds.
Amanda Verhaege, program manager for the Behavioral Health Department, explained the state contract to the board, stating that the contract is retroactive to July 1, 2022 and that the rates would change again in February, but that they needed to lock the rates in for the previous year.
"The rates are $728 for intermediate care facility beds, $753 for acute care beds, and $806 for skilled nursing facility beds," said Verhaege.
The board unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding.
Supervisors also decided to keep Chuck Kinney, from the county's Community Development Agency, in charge of handling and agendizing requests for alcohol licenses following a request by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
"Historically, these requests have been sent to the Community Development Agency who have then agenized the item for a future Board of Supervisors meeting," said Kinney. "Typically, the Board of Supervisors has approved these items under their consent calendar."
The board unanimously voted to keep the same process.
The Board of Supervisors will meet again on Jan. 31.