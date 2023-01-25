The number of COVID-19 cases in Kings County has dropped for six consecutive weeks, Rose Mary Rahn, with the county public health department, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

During her last report to the board Rahn said there were 837 cases but on Tuesday the number had dropped to 746.

Rahn also noted, however, that the newest variant of COVID, XB.1, has been detected in the county.

Recommended for you