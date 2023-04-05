The Kings County Board of Supervisors this week upheld a local emergency in the form of a third order, as the county continues to experience flooding impacts from recent storms.

The order prohibits people from going in or on the Kings River, Tule River, Cross Creek Canal or any other bodies of water or waterways within the county. No motorized or non-motorized watercraft are allowed to be operated on county waterways and or bodies of water, and no swimming, floating or wading are allowed.

The order includes prohibition of people being on levees or in parks that abut county waterways, and advises the public to avoid the airspace around flood sites including the operation of drones.

