The Kings County Board of Supervisors this week upheld a local emergency in the form of a third order, as the county continues to experience flooding impacts from recent storms.
The order prohibits people from going in or on the Kings River, Tule River, Cross Creek Canal or any other bodies of water or waterways within the county. No motorized or non-motorized watercraft are allowed to be operated on county waterways and or bodies of water, and no swimming, floating or wading are allowed.
The order includes prohibition of people being on levees or in parks that abut county waterways, and advises the public to avoid the airspace around flood sites including the operation of drones.
The order does not prohibit property owners from accessing their properties.
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the board was asked to review recommended changes to the formation of the Water Resources Oversight Commission ordinance. The recommendations include preserving the existing commission, updating the commission's bylaws, improving the communication between the board and the commission, retaining advisory roles and keeping the drought as an ongoing agenda item.
When the board opened discussion, Supervisor Doug Verboon stated that it wasn't fair for the board to discuss the item while dealing with bigger water issues and that he felt he needed more time for review, calling the time given "insulting."
"I just find it insulting that the water commission gets three months to come up with ideas and we get three days," said Verboon. "I just think that's freaking insulting. This has been an item on my agenda for 12 years and I don't need people coming in and watering down my ideas. It was a good idea that was well thought out. It will cause a lot of controversy but like I said, I would as soon get rid of the water commission if they don't understand the issues they have. I was very clear from the beginning."
Supervisors Richard Valle and Rusty Robinson agreed with Verboon that more time was needed to review the material on the matter.
Supervisor Joe Neves expressed his disagreement, stating that the water commission and the Board of Supervisors need to get together to work through the issues, while Supervisor Richard Fagundez remained silent.
A motion was made and approved to table the item until the first meeting of September in order to give the board time to review the item.
Kings County Fire Chief William Lynch told the board he hopes supervisors would approve the acceptance of $4 million from CalOES, on top of the $1.5 million dollars they have already accepted at a previous meeting. Lynch explained that the one-time funding must be spent in the next two years, and the department plans on spending it on improvements to the station as well as buying new life saving equipment.
"We're talking about HURST tools and positive pressure fans and the types of things that are high dollar items that we have to buy one at a time," said Lynch. "We're going to be able to purchase all of these things and outfit our apparatus, as well as make our stations ready for another 25 to 30 years of service, which I think is very important."
The board unanimously approved the acceptance of $4 million in one-time funding from CalEOS.
Leonard Baker, who is the new acting chief probation officer as of March 10, had his compensation set by the board on Tuesday in the amount of $12,999 a month. Kyria Martinez, who has been appointed as the acting county administration officer as of April 1, also had her monthly compensation set at a rate of $17,682 a month.
Also on Tuesday, the board took action to rework the current waste and recycling services model. After hearing how the free market system was not currently working for the county, the supervisors discussed starting over with a franchise model in hopes that it would help facilitate a more successful waste and recycling pickup system.
Robinson stated that the current structure is impractical and Verboon agreed, saying that they needed to rework the structure completely. The board voted 4-1, with Neves opposing, to start over on a new waste and recycling services system.