The Kings County clerk, assessor and recorder’s office will get a software system upgrade that will provide the public with a modernized service system.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the upgrade after Susan Morris, the county clerk-recorder manager, presented the software services agreement and explained that the office was running on multiple software applications for different jobs needed throughout the office.

The county will partner with Tyler Technologies to streamline the software system to a singular application that can manage all of the office needs.

