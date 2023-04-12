The Kings County clerk, assessor and recorder’s office will get a software system upgrade that will provide the public with a modernized service system.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the upgrade after Susan Morris, the county clerk-recorder manager, presented the software services agreement and explained that the office was running on multiple software applications for different jobs needed throughout the office.
The county will partner with Tyler Technologies to streamline the software system to a singular application that can manage all of the office needs.
Installation of the software system is $89,750, with an annual maintenance fee of $75,347. The contract with Tyler Technologies is to be renewed on an annual basis.
Before moving forward, Supervisor Richard Valle questioned Morris about how the board could work more closely with the assessor's office concerning appraisal for property owners who have suffered flood damages. Morris replied that she was already working on updating the county’s flooding ordinance to help streamline the appraisal process and will bring her revisions to the board at a later date for approval.
“Basically what we're going to do is ask your board to approve us kind of doing mass appraisals of certain areas,” said Morris. “Otherwise, individual taxpayers and property owners can go ahead and complete an application with our office if they are experiencing flood damage directly.”
Bob Henry, senior district manager of the Kettleman Hills waste facility, was before the board on Tuesday to provide an informational report about the facility. One highlight from his report was the resolution of two minor issues noted during the facility’s annual fire inspection. The issues resolved were the placement of a sticker on a sprinkler system and fire hydrant annual inspection tags.
The board also received an informational report from Danyele Leap of the Human Resources Department who explained that competition for the positions of undersheriff and assistant sheriff had been closed by the Kings County sheriff. The positions of undersheriff were appointed to David Putnam and Robert Thayer, and the assistant sheriff position was appointed to Rick Bradford.
Adrian Lambing, human resources personnel analyst, asked the board for approval of a new job position and salary on Tuesday. The new administrative position of Water, Solar and Natural Resources Manager, will be responsible for taking on county policies and programs having to do with water, solar and natural resources, including policy and program research, organization and creation.
The salary for the administrative position for the remainder of the current fiscal year will be $29,715. The board approved the position on a 3-2 vote with supervisors Joe Neves and Richard Fagundez voting in opposition.
The board adopted a resolution designating April 11-17 as Black Maternal Health Week to help shed light on the disadvantages faced by Black women during and after pregnancy.
Supervisor Valle extended his public invitation to Gateway Park in Corcoran on April 29 for the official unveiling of the veterans memorial statue, The Five Pillars of Freedom.
The board will meet next on April 18 beginning at 9 a.m