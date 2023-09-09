Kings County and the City of Hanford are moving to new alternative work schedules for their employees in an attempt to bolster employee recruitment and retention.
Both agencies are committing to a new schedule where employees work nine hours a day Monday to Thursday, with government buildings shutting their doors earlier on Friday after employees clock in a four-hour shift. Employees will still work 40 hours a week on this new schedule.
Kings County departments, excluding the Agriculture Department and the Assessor’s/Clerk’s/Recorder’s office, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. County departments will operate from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Hanford’s City Hall and Public Works Department, meanwhile, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. On Friday, both buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Kings County piloted the new alternative schedule in June, with the program slated to end at the beginning of September. The Board of Supervisors authorized an extension of the pilot late last month, so the new schedule will continue through December of this year.
According to the City of Hanford, the decision to move to a similar alternative work schedule was not related to the County’s decision.
Both agencies cite feedback from surveys conducted among their employees as one of the driving forces behind the change and are allowing employees to remain on a traditional work schedule if they want.
“Based on the survey from the employees, the majority felt that they could use the afternoon on Friday for appointments, closely followed by work-life balance, morale boost, and productivity to have some quiet time before and after office hours are open to the public,” said Melissa Avalos, principal personnel analyst at Kings County human resources, in a written statement.
City officials say the new schedule, which leaves City offices open for longer on Monday through Thursday, affords the public more opportunity to conduct business either before their workday begins or after it completes.
“One of my goals and one goal from council is that we could create a work schedule that the employee liked better, but also take that and use it as a positive so that we have more hours available to the public,” said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez.
Cifuentez said the City would not have moved to an alternative schedule if not for recent upgrades, including a new City website that allow residents to conduct more of their business online, including paying for utilities, acquire business licenses, file code enforcement requests and conduct other business with the City’s community development department.
“We didn’t want to make a change in our Friday afternoons if we reached a point where we hadn’t been able to do so much online,” Cifuentez said. “This will allow folks to be able to schedule their inspections and do a lot of stuff online, so they don’t necessarily need to come into the office.”
Cifuentez described the new schedule as one step in a recently established goal by Hanford’s City Council to become an "employer of choice." Other incentives established by the City to recruit and retain more employees include a free insurance option with a higher deductible and stipends for employees who successfully refer someone to a City position.