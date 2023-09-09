Kings County and the City of Hanford are moving to new alternative work schedules for their employees in an attempt to bolster employee recruitment and retention.

Both agencies are committing to a new schedule where employees work nine hours a day Monday to Thursday, with government buildings shutting their doors earlier on Friday after employees clock in a four-hour shift. Employees will still work 40 hours a week on this new schedule.

Kings County departments, excluding the Agriculture Department and the Assessor’s/Clerk’s/Recorder’s office, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. County departments will operate from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

