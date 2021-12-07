The fruits to a ballot measure passed three years ago are starting to manifest in Kings County, with money coming in to help provide funding for local parks.
On Monday, the City of Corcoran announced they would be breaking ground on the new Corcoran Gateway Park later this week. According to City Manager Greg Gatzka, the City will receive over $7 million in public funding through Proposition 68 to get the project off the ground.
“Our City is excited to see this new multi-purpose park become a reality and destination experience for our residents and visitors,” Gatzka said via press release.
Passed in 2018, Proposition 68 — or the Parks, Environment and Water Bond — is a statewide ballot measure that authorized $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, environmental and restoration projects, and water infrastructure and flood protection projects. Public Works Director Joseph Faulkner said the idea to renovate the blighted land that sits at the entrance of Corcoran has come a long way from being a “crazy idea on a piece of scratch paper." Now, with Prop 68, it’s becoming a reality.
“The property had a negative value, so it was really just a worthless piece of land that is literally the gateway into Corcoran,” Faulkner said. “And so we heard about Prop 68 and what we could use the monies for, and so we just ran for it.”
Faulkner elaborated that they intend to check all the boxes for efficiency, conservation and recreation with the park by including five picnic pavilions with multi-use athletic fields/storm water basins, a lighted jogging and walking loop, a lighted BMX/skateboard/scooter pump track, a multi-age playground with shade structures, a splash pad feature, five exercise fitness stations, accessible pathway with environmental paving and a maintenance and storage building among its other facets.
However, Corcoran is not the only town that’s looking to capitalize on possible park funding. In Hanford, City Council added an item to the Dec. 7 agenda to do a study session on a possible application for Heroes Park — a 40-acre community park that would be located near the Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue intersection on the east side of town. According to Mayor Francisco Ramirez, the City is interested in securing around $8 million in Prop 68 funds, which he said will save money for Hanford taxpayers.
Ramirez added that the City of Hanford has also retained a grant writer to help them through the application process to acquire the funding.
“Luckily, we pursued this at the very end, and we got a grant writer on top of it,” Ramirez said. “And a lot of times, if you don’t have a grant writer, you don’t even have a check to even get selected or have the [know how] to how they get selected in this process. And so… it’s not easy for any city, and so if we get that $8 million grant, we can do so much for the beginning phases of that park.”
