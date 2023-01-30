Kings County CASA has received a $284,721 grant from the California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association which aims to strengthen foster youth advocacy programs.
California CASA is a private nonprofit organization, and the statewide association serves and supports a network of 44 local CASA programs providing training, raising awareness for the need for CASA volunteers, and promoting legislation that benefits children in foster care.
The 44 independent nonprofit organizations, appointed by their local Superior Courts, are located in 51 of the state's 58 counties in locations where 99% of California's foster population lives.
The grant awarded to CASA of Kings County is allocated from a $20 million state appropriation to California CASA.
"We are excited to award CASA of Kings County this grant to help build a solid foundation for increasing the number of CASAs serving children in Kings County," said Sharon M. Lawrence, Esq., chief executive officer, California CASA, in a release. "Our ultimate vision is to support all children statewide who could benefit from a CASA volunteer — an estimated 46,000 who live within the foster care system. These capacity-building grants are the first step towards achieving this ambitious goal, which we hope to reach within a decade."
Program coordinators for CASA at Kings County also shared their gratitude and excitement.
"We thank California CASA for this unprecedented grant," said Nathan Lee, executive director of CASA of Kings County. "lt will help in 2023 and 2024, ultimately leading to serving more children in our county's foster care system. We are deeply appreciative of the support we receive from local leaders, legislators, state leadership and our community. Together, we are changing lives, one child at a time."
California has more children and youth in foster care than any other state in the nation — approximately 80,000 in the course of a year. Currently, only 16% of California foster children (13,000) have a CASA volunteer advocating on their behalf.
To help foster youth in Kings County, CASA of Kings County is actively recruiting CASA volunteers. There are currently over 400 children in foster care, many of whom would benefit from the advocacy services of a volunteer. For more information on volunteering contact Bernice Gonzalez, (559) 587-9908, casa@casakingsco.org, www.casakingsco.org.