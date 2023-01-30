Kings County CASA has received a $284,721 grant from the California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association which aims to strengthen foster youth advocacy programs.

California CASA is a private nonprofit organization, and the statewide association serves and supports a network of 44 local CASA programs providing training, raising awareness for the need for CASA volunteers, and promoting legislation that benefits children in foster care.

The 44 independent nonprofit organizations, appointed by their local Superior Courts, are located in 51 of the state's 58 counties in locations where 99% of California's foster population lives.

