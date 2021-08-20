The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Dinamar Maldonado, 18. Suspicion of: Solicit to commit murder related charges
Jose Lino Ritcher Lugo, 25. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Anthony Lee Maldonado, 36. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, trespass: refuse to leave property related charges
Karina Padilla Partida, 37. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, DUI any drug, possess narcotic controlled substance, driving on suspended license due to DUI related charges
Joseph Richard Velho, 29. Suspicion of: Robbery, Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, vandalism related charges
Jose Guadalupe Morillon, 49. Suspicion of: sexual battery by restraint, sexual penetration w/force/fear/ETC, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, stalking, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Tanner Joseph Jordan, 31. Suspicion of: stalking, battery:spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, related charges
Roy Perezflores, 22. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, false imprisonment related charges
Mark Richard Delapaz, 19. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, battery on person related charges
Sergio Villanueva Rodriguez, 58. Suspicion of: continuous sexual abuse of child, lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years, oral copulation: victim under 10 years of age related charges
Tobbasha Durant Pratt, 28. Suspicion of: battery on person, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, bench warrant felony, contempt of court, possess controlled substance, violate court order domestic violence related charges
Harley White Booth, 18. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, conspiracy: commit crime, vandalism related charges
Micole Michele Avila, 38. Suspicion of: battery on person, ADW: not firearm related charges
