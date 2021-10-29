The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Joe J Meraz, 30. Suspicion of: assault w/force GBI related charges

Devonte Marquise Jones, 26. Suspicion of: unlawful sexual intercourse w/minor: perp 21+ victim-16, attempt oral copulation; victim under 18 related charges

Leovardo Campos Alcarez, 35. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, exhibit firearm, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, robbery, kidnapping related charges

Armando Reyes Aguirre, 45. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Ramon Munoz Trujillo, 34. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Santos Ortiz Rodriguez, 39. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent for sex, annoy/molest victim under 18 years of age, arrange/go to meeting with minor, DUI alcohol related charges

Jesus Antonio Ortega Sanchez, 25. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, false imprisonment related charges

Ruben Maciel Ramos, 35. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Jace Christopher Whitson, 19. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, battery related charges

Dianna Carrasco Martinez, 27.  Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Joanna Mikaella Dantes, 24. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Julia Marie Eickholdt, 43. Suspicion of: ADW- not firearm or w/GBI, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges

Alberto Canales, 23. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Jose Manuel Flores, 20. Suspicion of: attempt rape- force/fear/duress/ETC, sexual battery, by force related charges

Cornell Jerome Hicks, 43. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges

