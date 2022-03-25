The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Manuel Tapia, 37. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Brannon Lee Beck, 30. Suspicion of: kidnapping, contempt of court, child abuse, child stealing, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, possess narcotic controlled substance, burglary: first degree related charges
Ernesto Chaidez Garcia, 27. Suspicion of false imprisonment, battery on person, conspiracy: commit crime related charges
Kimberly Denise Sykes, 46. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Luis Antonio Pulido Esparza, 34. Suspicion of: murder related charges
Samuel James Tarin, 39. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Marco Antonio Monjaraz-Enriquez, 28. Suspicion of: hit and run resulting in death or injury, felony bench warrant related charges
Jesse Glenn Vasquez, 43. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court order domestic violence related charges
Carla Jan Morse, 50. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, DUI .08 alcohol: causing bodily injury, ADW: not firearm, inflict GBI in commission of felony related charges
Francisco Gonzales, 46. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, child abuse w/possible GBI/death related charges
Anthony Ray Valdovinos, 20. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Steven Michael Gonzales, 32. Suspicion of: battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Joshua Christopher Medford, 30. Suspicion of: get credit/ETC w/others ID, possess ID of 10+ persons/defraud, evading a peace officer: wrong way driver, DUI any drug, felony bench warrant related charges
Luis Oscar Sanchez, 34. Suspicion of: robbery, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, use/under influence of controlled substance, give false ID to peace officer related charges
Klusek Marcin, 34. Suspicion of: conspiracy: commit crime, fraudulent possess/use scanning device, get credit/ETc others ID related charges
Claudia Bivoz, 33. Suspicion of: conspiracy: commit crime, fraudulent possess/use scanning device, get credit/ETc others ID related charges
Isaiah Zapata, 19. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, felon/addict/possess/ETC firearm, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges
Julius Tyrone Irven, 34. Suspicion of: assault w/firearm on person, ADW:not firearm, obstruct/resist/ETC public/peace officer/EMT, carry concealed weapon in vehicle, carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, child abuse w/possible GBI/death related charges
Jesus Jesse Osuna, 30. Suspicion of: battery w/serious bodily injury, use/under influence of controlled substance, ADW with force: possible GBI, felony bench warrant related charges
Julio Nunez Pizano, 45. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, vandalism: damage property, possess controlled substance, burglary, damage/destroy any wireless communication device related charges
Elena Elizabeth Marmolejo, 30. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, felony bench warrant/failure to appear related charges
Kayla Miranda Neri, 26. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Brian Christopher Groat, 43. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, child abuse w/o GBI/death, possess controlled substance related charges
Nicolas Mares Padron, 38. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, prevent/dissuade witness victim by threat or force, robbery: first degree, carjacking related charges