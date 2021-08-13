The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Matthew Dylon Garcia, 29. Suspicion of: Att Burglary 1st degree, Mfg/sale/etc/ leaded cane, Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Julia Alexandra Berban, 28. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, Assault w/ deadly weapon: not firearm, transport/etc controlled substance, possess controlled substance related charges

Andrew James Stagner, 37. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Shila Sharday Harris, 28. Suspicion of: Attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness from reporting, Cruelty to child w/poss injury or death

Phillip Castillo Rios, 49. Suspicion of: Rape by force/fear/etc, sexual penetration w/force etc -14 related charges

Isaac James Tan, 31. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, Obstruct/resist/etc public/peace officer/EMT, Robbery related charges

