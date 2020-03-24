Kings County Board of Supervisors receive update on COVID-19

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors held its first teleconference meeting Tuesday morning, where members received an update on COVID-19 in the county.
Ed Hill, director of Public Health, said there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kings County and wanted to address a rumor that had been going around.
Hill said there is a rumor that sick patients are being transferred out of the county to receive treatment are thus not being counted as confirmed cases in Kings County.
“This is not accurate,” Hill said, adding that the way the system works is that if someone is a Kings County resident, it doesn’t matter where they are being treated or tested, they will be identified as a Kings County case.
Currently, Hill said his department is not monitoring any individuals for COVID-19 — these are people who meet certain travel criteria, symptom criteria or have been in one-on one-contact with known patients.
So far, Hill said the department has collected 67 samples. This number, however, does not include other agencies, clinics and hospitals that have been collecting samples on their own as well, he said.
It has been reported to the Public Health Department that the local emergency rooms are testing anywhere from 20-30 people a day, Hill said.
“We are testing a lot of people in Kings County,” he said.
When asked about the availability of kits, Hill said the county received a stock of test swabs and now have complete kits.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are flush with kits right now,” Hill said.
Kings County is one of few counties where the Public Health Department is doing testing for community, so Hill said the goal is to have local providers and clinics doing their own testing by April 2.
He said the department will continue to do testing for people who are uninsured or others who would have trouble getting tested.
Hill thanked the Public Health Department employees, who he said have stepped up to the challenge. He said the department has been open every day for the last two weeks.
The Public Health Department’s website is updated on a daily basis and has added coping strategies and mental health support thanks to the Behavioral Health Department, Hill said.
Hill said the department is managing resource requests from throughout the operational area and passing those requests to the state. He said they have received 18,000 requests for masks and have distributed 6,700 masks.
There were also requests for 18,000 gowns, 2,000 goggles, and 500 gloves. Hill said they are awaiting distribution of these items from the Strategic National Stockpile.
One of the biggest issues Hill said he has noticed is that the isolation requests aren’t working as well as he would like to see locally.
“The more people get out and move around, the more opportunity we have to possibly spread this disease if it ever reaches our borders,” Hill told the board.
The supervisors agreed that the requests aren’t being taken as seriously as they should be. Supervisor Richard Valle implored Kings County residents to stay home and to practice social distancing when they do have to go out. He said it shouldn’t take a positive case for people to start taking this issue seriously.
“The sooner we stay home, the sooner it’s over,” Chairman Doug Verboon said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.