Kings County Board of Supervisors receive update on COVID-19

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors held its first teleconference meeting Tuesday morning, where members received an update on COVID-19 in the county.

Ed Hill, director of Public Health, said there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kings County and wanted to address a rumor that had been going around.

Hill said there is a rumor that sick patients are being transferred out of the county to receive treatment are thus not being counted as confirmed cases in Kings County.

“This is not accurate,” Hill said, adding that the way the system works is that if someone is a Kings County resident, it doesn’t matter where they are being treated or tested, they will be identified as a Kings County case.

Currently, Hill said his department is not monitoring any individuals for COVID-19 — these are people who meet certain travel criteria, symptom criteria or have been in one-on one-contact with known patients.

So far, Hill said the department has collected 67 samples. This number, however, does not include other agencies, clinics and hospitals that have been collecting samples on their own as well, he said.