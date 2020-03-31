Kings County Board of Supervisors issues shelter in place order

“We’re all living in fear because of a few that aren’t following the rules, and I don’t think that’s right for all of us,” Verboon said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Richard Valle said he has also heard from frustrated constituents about large gatherings taking place. Valle made the motion to issue the county stay at home order.

“I believe this action today would send a signal that this is serious and will be taken seriously,” Valle said.

As part of the order, Kings County residents must maintain social distancing at all times, which is scientifically proven to be one of the most effective methods to slow the transmission of communicable diseases like COVID-19.

“We urge our residents not to panic, however, please take this order seriously, as COVID-19 is a real threat to our community,” said a press release from the county Tuesday afternoon. “Please adhere to the social distancing of six (6) feet from another person as well as continue to maintain good hygiene practices.”

In the near future, the board is expected to further discuss and make decisions on COVID-19 responses, including enforcement actions.