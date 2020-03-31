Kings County Board of Supervisors issues shelter in place order

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors has issued its own shelter in place order, effective immediately, to bolster the county’s COVID-19 response efforts.
This order, passed unanimously by board members during a meeting Tuesday morning, comes after Kings County’s Department of Public Health confirmed four cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.
Everyone currently living within the county is ordered to shelter in their homes.
The specifics of the order are expected to be ratified next week during the board’s regularly-scheduled meeting, but in the meantime, the order limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most basic and essential needs and to avoid congregating for non-essential gatherings.
During the board meeting Tuesday morning, county officials expressed dismay that statewide self-isolation orders were not working in Kings County and other parts of the state.
“The only way we’re going to have any chance of any type of containment or continued containment here is to continue to self-isolate,” said Ed Hill, Public Health director.
Board members agreed, with Chairman Doug Verboon saying he has talked to business owners who are angry that they’ve had to shut their doors while others are not following stay at home orders or social distancing guidelines.
“We’re all living in fear because of a few that aren’t following the rules, and I don’t think that’s right for all of us,” Verboon said.
Supervisor Richard Valle said he has also heard from frustrated constituents about large gatherings taking place. Valle made the motion to issue the county stay at home order.
“I believe this action today would send a signal that this is serious and will be taken seriously,” Valle said.
As part of the order, Kings County residents must maintain social distancing at all times, which is scientifically proven to be one of the most effective methods to slow the transmission of communicable diseases like COVID-19.
“We urge our residents not to panic, however, please take this order seriously, as COVID-19 is a real threat to our community,” said a press release from the county Tuesday afternoon. “Please adhere to the social distancing of six (6) feet from another person as well as continue to maintain good hygiene practices.”
In the near future, the board is expected to further discuss and make decisions on COVID-19 responses, including enforcement actions.
As of Tuesday, the county’s Public Health Department has collected samples of 91 individuals and has received 86 negative test results.
These figures do not include samples collected and tested by the hospital or other medical providers, only those from the department. Hill said the department will hopefully be able to start reporting countywide testing numbers soon as more providers come online.
Hill said the department is currently monitoring 13 individuals who meet travel criteria, have been in contact with someone who is a known COVID-19 case, or are at high risk due to other criteria. He said this does not mean that they will be tested, just that they are being monitored for signs and symptoms.
Although the department has received requests to release information on which city or cities the confirmed cases are located, Hill said they will not release that information due to guidelines and privacy laws that the state and other counties follow.
The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com
