Kings County Board of Supervisors issues proclamation of local emergency

HANFORD — Out of an abundance of caution, the Kings County Board of Supervisors declared a state of local emergency at its board meeting Tuesday morning to more effectively manage the community’s preparedness and response efforts to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The board also ratified the Kings County Health Officer’s local health emergency declaration at the meeting.
There are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 infection within the county, however, the board and the health officer decided that declaring a local emergency at this time would allow the county to increase its response efforts to provide enhanced community information, preparedness and continued testing.
According to a press release from the office of the county administrator, the board’s actions are another step in the county’s preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declarations are also a necessary step in qualifying the county for any state and federal resources, including reimbursement for county COVID-19 related expenses, which may be made available.
“Specifically, the Board took a preparatory action today, which was done not to create any additional alarm, but to prepare and better position the County to manage current and future efforts regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the press release sent out Tuesday afternoon.
In particular, county officials said this step affords the county some ability to act more quickly to respond to arising issues without the need for time-consuming procedures and formalities. The county said it will continue to provide the community with updated information as it becomes available.
The most recent information is continually being provided by the Kings County Department of Public Health on its webpage, which can be found at http://www.kingscovidinfo.com.