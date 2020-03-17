Kings County Board of Supervisors issues proclamation of local emergency

HANFORD — Out of an abundance of caution, the Kings County Board of Supervisors declared a state of local emergency at its board meeting Tuesday morning to more effectively manage the community’s preparedness and response efforts to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The board also ratified the Kings County Health Officer’s local health emergency declaration at the meeting.

There are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 infection within the county, however, the board and the health officer decided that declaring a local emergency at this time would allow the county to increase its response efforts to provide enhanced community information, preparedness and continued testing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from the office of the county administrator, the board’s actions are another step in the county’s preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declarations are also a necessary step in qualifying the county for any state and federal resources, including reimbursement for county COVID-19 related expenses, which may be made available.