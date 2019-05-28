The Kings County Board of Education will be holding a special meeting in the Office of Todd Barlow on Wednesday, May 29 at 4:00 p.m. The office is located at 1144 W . Lacey Blvd in Hanford.
Here is the Agenda for the Meeting:
- Call to Order ~ President Thayer
- Pledge of Allegiance ~ President Thayer
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons to address the Kings County Board of Education on matters not on the agenda, but under the jurisdiction of the Board. Individual speakers shall be allowed three (3) minutes to address the Board.
DISCUSSION:
- Discussion and review of Board Bylaw 9223 Filling of Vacancies ~ Todd Barlow
- Review of upcoming board meeting dates, June 11, June 17, 2019 ~ Todd Barlow
ACTION:
- Consider Taking Action in Accordance with Board Bylaw 9223, Filling of Vacancies, (Area 3) ~ Todd Barlow
COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD
