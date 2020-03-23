Kings County Board meetings to be held by teleconference

HANFORD — In order to comply with recently issued executive orders, the Kings County Board of Supervisors is changing the way it holds board meetings, including allowing participation via internet or by telephone.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Orders N-25-20 and N-29-20 on March 12 and March 17, respectively, relating to the convening of public agency meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release sent Friday, officials said the county will convene its regularly-scheduled public meetings of the Board of Supervisors by teleconference going forward, and will close its board chambers to the public for the most part until further notice.
Kings County will allow the Board of Supervisors, county staff and interested members of the public to attend the meeting telephonically or by the internet, and to participate in the meeting to the same extent as if they were present in the board’s chambers.
Only those members of the public who cannot participate virtually, due to a need for a special accommodation (vision, hearing, etc.), may attend the meeting in the board chambers, where efforts will be made to allow adequate social distancing and to ensure that exposed surfaces are sanitized.
You have free articles remaining.
No more than 10 individuals will be allowed in the board chambers at a time. To secure the accommodation consistent with the American’s with Disabilities Act and to attend in person, interested parties will need to contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors as directed below no later than 8:30 a.m. the morning of the meeting.
Members of the public who wish to participate in the meeting virtually can do so one of three ways: online, by telephone, or by postal or electronic mail.
Members of the public who participate via their computers or through the WebEx app, may provide public comment at the meeting by using the “Raise Your Hand” function. Public comment will be limited to two minutes during the “Unscheduled Appearances” section of the meeting.
Members of the public who choose to attend the meeting virtually using phones may listen to the audio broadcast of the meeting, but will not be able to comment during the meeting.
All others who wish to submit comments may only do so as outlined below:
- Web Access - To access the meeting via computer, go to the county’s homepage at www.countyofkings.com/ and click on the link that says “Join Meeting.” You may also participate from your smart phone by downloading the WebEx Meetings app to your smartphone. After opening the app, click on “Join Meeting,” and then enter the meeting information. The meeting number is 807 086 174 and the password is qvMiJr2hj73.
- If you have trouble logging in through the internet, you may join the meeting via telephone by calling (415) 655-0003, then enter the access code of 807 086 174#.
- For members of the public who wish to participate, but are unable to do so virtually, you may submit written comments on any matter within the board’s subject matter jurisdiction, regardless of whether it is on the agenda for board consideration or action, and those comments will be entered into the administrative record of the meeting. To submit written comments by U.S. Mail or email for inclusion in the meeting record, they must be received by the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors no later than 9 a.m. on the morning of the noticed meeting. To submit written comments by email, please forward them to either Catherine.Venturella@co.kings.ca.us or Melanie.Curtis@co.kings.ca.us. To submit comments by U.S. Mail, please forward them to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County of Kings, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, CA 93230.