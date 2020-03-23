Kings County Board meetings to be held by teleconference

HANFORD — In order to comply with recently issued executive orders, the Kings County Board of Supervisors is changing the way it holds board meetings, including allowing participation via internet or by telephone.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Orders N-25-20 and N-29-20 on March 12 and March 17, respectively, relating to the convening of public agency meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent Friday, officials said the county will convene its regularly-scheduled public meetings of the Board of Supervisors by teleconference going forward, and will close its board chambers to the public for the most part until further notice.

Kings County will allow the Board of Supervisors, county staff and interested members of the public to attend the meeting telephonically or by the internet, and to participate in the meeting to the same extent as if they were present in the board’s chambers.

Only those members of the public who cannot participate virtually, due to a need for a special accommodation (vision, hearing, etc.), may attend the meeting in the board chambers, where efforts will be made to allow adequate social distancing and to ensure that exposed surfaces are sanitized.

