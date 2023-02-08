Parks in Hanford and Kingsburg will see new ADA-compliant features installed this spring with approval Tuesday by the Kings County Board of Supervisors of a construction contract with Harris Enterprises.
The improvements to Burris Park, in Kingsburg, and Hickey Park, in Hanford, were introduced to the board by Chief Engineer Mitchel Cabrera.
"The project is to add new ADA compliant concrete sidewalks in both parks, new curb ramps, and it also includes some demolition, removal and replacement of ADA parking stalls at both of the parking lots at the parks," said Cabrera.
He explained that the lowest bid on the project came from Harris Enterprises in the amount of $92,470. Funding for the project is included in the 2022-23 capital outlay budget.
Construction is estimated to begin by the end of February and is expected to last around 40 days.
The county probation department will also see upgrades to their current control system after Deputy Chief Marc Cerda asked the board for approval of a contract with Accurate Controls Inc.
Upgrades to the Kings County Juvenile Center's existing control systems will include improvements to the audio and visual systems, as well as the door control system.
"Total cost for the installation for the camera system, viewing monitors and upgrades to the current control panel is $282,200," said Cerda.
Funding for the upgrades was approved by the board at a meeting in May 2022, and the project was unanimously approved on Tuesday.
In other business, the board voted to continue the resolution proclaiming a local emergency due to drought conditions throughout the county.
Administrative analyst Matthew Boyett said that while the rain has been beneficial, it isn't going to pull the county out of its long-standing drought.
"A few weeks of wet weather is not going to cure our multi-year drought that we have in the county," said Boyett.
Also, the county will be seeking bids for a pedestrian accessibility improvement project along State Route 41 at General Petroleum Avenue in Kettleman City. The project will include an asphalt pathway running north and south along the shoulder of SR41 and will cost roughly $312,000. It is projected to be complete between mid June and early July. Bids will open March 3.
The board also approved the county Job Training Office entering into an agreement with the County of Stanislaus under the Regional Equity and Recovery Partnerships grant. The agreement will provide the county with $131,342 to reimburse the Job Training Office for work experience provided to those attending industrial maintenance training.
The board will meet next on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.