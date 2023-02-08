Parks in Hanford and Kingsburg will see new ADA-compliant features installed this spring with approval Tuesday by the Kings County Board of Supervisors of a construction contract with Harris Enterprises.

The improvements to Burris Park, in Kingsburg, and Hickey Park, in Hanford, were introduced to the board by Chief Engineer Mitchel Cabrera.

"The project is to add new ADA compliant concrete sidewalks in both parks, new curb ramps, and it also includes some demolition, removal and replacement of ADA parking stalls at both of the parking lots at the parks," said Cabrera.

