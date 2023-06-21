Katie Arnst, with the Kings County Behavioral Health Department, requested two amendments Tuesday to substance disorder service agreements that increased previously approved budgets.
Arnst’s first request amended the agreement with Champions Recovery Alternative Programs for a roughly $400,000 increase to cover staff salaries as well as recruitment and retention bonuses, bringing the budgeted total to $1,845,803.
Arnst said the request reflects the increase in individuals being referred for treatment. She also explained that the lack of interest in being a substance abuse counselor and major salary competition in the field for those who are interested has created a deficiency in applicants to fill open positions, which results in a heavy dependency upon existing employees.
Supervisor Doug Verboon expressed frustration with the lack of information on the successes of the programs before the requested funding increase went to a vote.
“We always give money to behavioral health and Champions and all these programs out here,” said Verboon. “When do we get a presentation on what they actually do, like an evaluation? How many people do we treat? Where do they go? Or do we just pass out money? I’m really getting tired of publicly having to defend these programs and we’re not showing any success.”
Verboon concluded by requesting presentations and statistics on the programs and said he wanted proper information put out to the public.
Arnst said she would love to give a presentation to the board before the amendment for Champions Recovery Alternative Programs is approved.
Arnst also requested the board approve an amendment to an agreement with Mental Health System, Inc., for an increase of $82,213 to fund an increase in housing support.
The request included a contract extension of 15 months. Without much discussion, the board approved the amendment, bringing the budgeted total for services through Mental Health System, Inc. to $1,282,213.
County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez presented the board with the proposed budget for the next fiscal year and requested the board’s approval to set final budget hearings for Aug. 8.
The proposed budget is available for the public to review on the county’s website.
The 2023-24 fiscal year budget, as proposed Tuesday, listed $458.08 million in county expenditures, 27% of which went to public safety and 28% to public assistance. The financing for the expenditure budget came mostly from state or federal sources.
The budget included a General fund expenditure recommendation at $339.48 million, 37% of which went to public assistance and 31% to public safety.
The proposed budget was approved by the board and a final hearing will be held on or near Aug. 8.
In other business, District Attorney Sarah Hacker asked the board to approve the temporary suspension of Personnel Rule 13051, which would allow Hacker to hire candidates within a job’s specifications on any level as long as they are qualified to fill the position at a competitive rate that is appropriate for position classifications.
Chairman Richard Valle voiced concern about whether approving the request would open the door for other departments to ask for the same accommodation. The sheriff's department and fire department both assured the board that they have no intention of making the same request any time soon.
Before the vote, Hacker said that her office is at risk of not filling grant funded positions, which could cause the department to lose out on funding opportunities. She stressed the importance of the department's role in the justice system and stated the department is being critically impacted due to understaffing, which has a ripple effect on the services they can provide.
The board approved the temporary rule suspension unanimously.
Public office hours for county service departments will change after the board approved a summer pilot program on Tuesday. Offices will now close at noon on Fridays to provide county staff with a better work/life balance. The only departments not participating in the program are the agricultural commissioner’s office and the assessor clerk recorder office.
Supervisors also approved a set of bridge construction projects on Tuesday including plans and specifications for the replacement of the bridge at 16th Avenue and the Tulare Lake canal. The project includes the general replacement and complete removal of the existing bridge.
The project is estimated to take 76 days to complete at an allocated total of $2.8 million.
The board also approved plans and specifications for the second phase of the Kings County Bridge Preventive Maintenance Project, which includes treating bridge decks, installing rock slope protection and repairing and replacing joint seals at several bridges throughout the county. The project is estimated to be complete in 70 days for a total $1.6 million
Bids for both bridge projects will open in early July.