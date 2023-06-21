Katie Arnst, with the Kings County Behavioral Health Department, requested two amendments Tuesday to substance disorder service agreements that increased previously approved budgets.

Arnst’s first request amended the agreement with Champions Recovery Alternative Programs for a roughly $400,000 increase to cover staff salaries as well as recruitment and retention bonuses, bringing the budgeted total to $1,845,803.

Arnst said the request reflects the increase in individuals being referred for treatment. She also explained that the lack of interest in being a substance abuse counselor and major salary competition in the field for those who are interested has created a deficiency in applicants to fill open positions, which results in a heavy dependency upon existing employees.

