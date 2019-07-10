HANFORD — On Monday, Kristine Lee, Kings County assessor/clerk/recorder, announced the completion of the 2019-2020 assessment roll, which added millions of dollars to last year’s assessed values.
According to a press release from Lee, the net assessment roll for Kings County increased by just over 6% across Kings County, adding $648 million over last year’s assessed values. This brings the net assessment roll value to over $11.3 billion.
The assessment roll lists the individual values of properties across the county and is used to determine the amount of property taxes that property owners must pay.
Property taxes go toward things like public safety, parks and recreation and road maintenance.
Lee said the rise in the assessment role was due to the increased activity and rising prices of the real estate market combined with the hard work and effort of the assessor’s staff.
“Over the last 5-years, the Net Assessment Roll has increased 24.7%,” said the release. “Consequently, there is $22.5 million more than there was 5-years ago to fund education, cities, special districts and county services.”
Lee said most cities within Kings County experienced gains this year in regards to assessment roll values:
- Hanford revealed a total assessed value over $4.28 billion, up from $4 billion last year.
- Lemoore increased to over $2 billion, up slightly from $1.9 billion last year.
- Corcoran ended the year at $461.8 million, up from $432.9 million last year.
- Avenal had an increase to $267.8 million, up from $265.9 million last year.
- Areas outside city boundaries posted an increase of over $275 million for a total assessed value reaching $4.3 billion for those areas.
In addition, the release stated there are currently 798,653 active agricultural acres within Kings County, with 665,484 of those under Williamson Act or Farmland Security Zone Contracts — meaning they are used for agriculture and agricultural-related purposes only.
Over the next few weeks, the assessor’s office will send assessment notices to Kings County property owners whose values have increased more than the 2% inflation factor amount. This notice will state the value that will be used by the tax collector’s office to determine the property tax amount that must be paid by owners.
Any property owner who believes that the value stated on their notice is greater than the current market value of the property should contact the assessor’s office as soon as possible. Valuation issues are normally resolved by discussing the issue with the assessor’s office, Lee said.
On the rare occasions when valuation issues cannot be resolved through an informal process, the property owner can file a formal assessment appeal with the clerk of the Board of Supervisors.
