A jail-based competency treatment program intended to provide inmates with the same mental health services as a state hospital while they are incarcerated, was approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Melissa Scheffel, with the Kings County administration department, told supervisors that beds are extremely limited in state mental hospitals, which is creating delays in the judicial system for inmates who require competency treatment before standing trial.
In order to mitigate the delays, the state created programs that can be implemented in county jails that can provide the same mental hospital services to inmates while they are inside the jail.
“This allows inmates to begin treatment immediately upon receipt of court ordered paperwork and eliminates the waiting period which significantly decreases the time a defendant remains incarcerated and expedites the restoration to competency process,” said Scheffel.
The program was approved for up to eight beds.
In other business, District Attorney Sarah Hacker approached the board to follow up on her previous presentation outlining the dire staffing circumstances in the DA’s office. Hacker said that recent recruitment efforts for a bilingual investigator turned over no candidates and the position was left unfilled.
Lisa Lewis, with the Behavioral Health Department, requested that the board adopt a resolution recognizing May 2023 as Mental Health Awareness month, as well as Maternal Mental Health month.
Lewis said efforts will be made throughout the month to engage the community and bring awareness to mental health needs through local events and pop-ups, including a presentation at Hanford's Thursday Night Market.
Additionally, pop-up booths with information will be at the Hanford Mall and Civic Park.
The board approved the resolution unanimously.
The board also adopted a resolution honoring the week of May 6-12 as National Nurses Week, and for the week of May 7-13 as Public Services Recognition week.
The board will meet next on May 16 at 9 a.m.