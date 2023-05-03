A jail-based competency treatment program intended to provide inmates with the same mental health services as a state hospital while they are incarcerated, was approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

Melissa Scheffel, with the Kings County administration department, told supervisors that beds are extremely limited in state mental hospitals, which is creating delays in the judicial system for inmates who require competency treatment before standing trial.

In order to mitigate the delays, the state created programs that can be implemented in county jails that can provide the same mental hospital services to inmates while they are inside the jail.

