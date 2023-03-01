Kings County supervisors approved $2 million for a homeless shelter Tuesday, but only after the initial site in Armona was removed from the funding request.

The shelter project as presented consists of a 65,000 square-foot warehouse-like facility which would operate as a kitchen, foodbank, low barrier shelter and housing navigation center located in either Armona or Hanford. A 5.6-acre lot in Armona was listed in the request as the preferred site because the county already owns the land.

Several Armona residents asked the board to reject the proposal, however, saying the shelter would have a negative impact on nearby schools and neighbors if it was built on the 11486 Oak Ave. lot.

