Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO) and Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance received donations from Blue Shield of California to help fight poverty in the Central Valley.
The Oakland-based healthcare company announced $150,000 in community investments to "promote health equity."
"The funds will go specifically to provide outreach to individuals who are experiencing homelessness," said Miguel Perez, executive director of Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance. "The funds will also be utilized to provide financial assistance to find permanent housing."
Juan Martinez, director for Nutrition Education and Hunger Prevention with KCAO, was equally thankful for the $25,000.
"This donation will help us as we prepare for the summer meal distributions for children, our emergency food bags, and the preschool backpack food program," Martinez said.
"We are super excited and extremely grateful to receive the donation," Perez added, estimating the Blue Shield of California donation can help 30 to 40 people.
"When we do our street outreach these funds will allow us to go directly to individuals," Perez said. "These funds will not go toward administrative costs, or anything like that."
Kings County and BIPOC
Antoinette Mayer, senior director of Corporate Citizenship for Blue Shield of California, said Kings County — where wide gaps in household incomes exist — was identified as an important area of the state.
"What this translates to is there are people in the Central Valley who don't know where their next meal is coming from," Mayer said.
It comes as no surprise that homelessness and poverty are prevalent in California. It may come as a surprise to some people, however, that food insecurity in Kings County reportedly is 23% higher than the national average.
In fact, 5.9% of California's homeless population is in the Central Valley, according to a state 2021 legislative report.
The same report estimates 75% of homeless individuals "are more likely to die from COVID," which places a financial strain on healthcare providers like Blue Shield of California.
"Blue Shield is really interested in and focused on integrating health equity in everything we do as a company," Mayer said, noting Kings County was identified by company executives as a region of the state where "food distribution, meal recovery programs, grocery box pick-up and school lunch programs" are vital to a significant portion of the population.
"We were looking to organizations that are really mission driven and address the target populations that we're serving," Mayer said, specifically mentioning Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC).
"The reason for that is there is a disproportionate impact on people of color" when it comes to homelessness, poverty and food nutrition needs, Mayer continued.
"The funding for this type of investment comes from our corporate-led Social Impact budget, which is used to provide support for non-profits," she explained.
Nutrition and Housing
Several community-based organizations throughout the region will receive $25,000 each to help support initiatives that provide fresh groceries, hands-on job training, and housing services, a Blue Shield press release states.
“Basic needs such as access to nutritious food and housing are critical for creating equitable health for all,” stated Kristen Cerf, president and CEO, Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. “We are very honored to collaborate with local organizations and provide our support on projects that build healthier communities.”
According to the press release, KCAO is the federally designated anti-poverty agency for Kings County. KCAO helps low-income residents by administering homeless services, supporting food distribution and coordinating community outreach.