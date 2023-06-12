adoptable dog

Benny, is a male Labrador retriever/great Pyrenees mix available for adoptions at the Kings County Animal Shelter. For more information contact Animal Services at 559-852-2525.

 Contributed

Prices to adopt dogs will be reduced until Aug. 31, with puppies costing $100 to adopt, and large breed adult dogs $25, according to Kings County Animal Services.

“We have so many good dogs here that just aren't getting adopted,” said Ashley Sodini, Kings County Animal Services outreach coordinator. “They aren't getting seen, and we're hoping that by promoting a lower adoption price, it'll get some people who didn't think they could afford to adopt a dog to come into our shelter and find one that they really love and take them home.”

Sodini said that adoption fees for a puppy at the shelter would normally run $250 instead of $100. Fees include rabies shots, other vaccinations and microchipping.

