Prices to adopt dogs will be reduced until Aug. 31, with puppies costing $100 to adopt, and large breed adult dogs $25, according to Kings County Animal Services.
“We have so many good dogs here that just aren't getting adopted,” said Ashley Sodini, Kings County Animal Services outreach coordinator. “They aren't getting seen, and we're hoping that by promoting a lower adoption price, it'll get some people who didn't think they could afford to adopt a dog to come into our shelter and find one that they really love and take them home.”
Sodini said that adoption fees for a puppy at the shelter would normally run $250 instead of $100. Fees include rabies shots, other vaccinations and microchipping.
Kings County residents who are interested in a dog adoption can view available pets at 24petconnect.com or contact Animal Services at 559-852-2525. Sodini said that based on staff availability, people are allowed to walk through the kennels and potentially even meet the dogs they’re interested in then and there.
Included in the adoption process is an option to go through the shelter’s Foster to Adopt program, where potential dog owners can bring an animal home in what Sodini likens to a trial run. The owners can bring the dog home, see how it behaves in a home environment, see how it interacts with their family or other animals and ultimately decide at the end of a week if they want to finalize the adoption.
Sodini said that owners shouldn’t feel bad about bringing a dog back to the shelter if it wasn’t a good fit for their family.
“In our eyes, they're taking the dog home, seeing how it does in the house, and they're giving us feedback,” Sodini said. “If they have to bring the dog back for whatever reason, we're getting feedback as to what the dog might have done in the home that wasn't for them, or what good things the dog did. Every little bit helps us to then be able to adopt them out better. We like our foster to adopt program. It really works.”
The shelter also has a regular foster program, where owners are not obligated to adopt a dog but can take care of the animal for a few weeks or months. Sodini said the shelter wants to give the dogs their summer vacation.
“We want to get our dogs out for the summer, let them enjoy vacation away from the shelter,” Sodini said. “Since it is summer, some kids are out of school or people might have some more time if they’re not ready to adopt.”
Sodini said it was normally harder to find homes for the adult dogs at the shelter compared to their puppy counterparts. Sodini added that getting a dog from a shelter means you’re giving a chance to a dog to see the best in life.
“Sometimes we get these dogs that are just so sweet, and all they want is to be with a human,” Sodini said. “They want their friends. They can't understand why they're sitting here in kennels all day.”