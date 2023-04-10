Tips on keeping pets off the streets
Buy Now

Dogs look out from their kennels at  Kings County Animal Services in this 2019 file photo. Kings County Animal Services will be at Hidden Valley Park Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide free microchips to any pets.

 The Sentinel

Kings County Animal Services will be at Hidden Valley Park this Thursday, April 13, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide free microchips to any pets.

“All you have to do is walk up with your pet, fill out a form, get chipped, and people should be able to be in and out in 5 minutes,” said Kings County Animal Services outreach coordinator Ashley Sodini. “It’s a really quick process. It’s a really easy process.”

Sodini encouraged the public to get their pet microchipped, saying that the devices were Animal Services’ best friends. Kings County Animal Services uses microchips in lost animals to contact and immediately return any lost animals.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you