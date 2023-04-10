Kings County Animal Services will be at Hidden Valley Park this Thursday, April 13, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide free microchips to any pets.
“All you have to do is walk up with your pet, fill out a form, get chipped, and people should be able to be in and out in 5 minutes,” said Kings County Animal Services outreach coordinator Ashley Sodini. “It’s a really quick process. It’s a really easy process.”
Sodini encouraged the public to get their pet microchipped, saying that the devices were Animal Services’ best friends. Kings County Animal Services uses microchips in lost animals to contact and immediately return any lost animals.
“It saves lives,” Sodini said. “The less stray dogs that are at the shelter for any length of time, that can go home right away because they have that microchip, the better. We love the microchips.”
Microchips provided at the event are free of charge and at no expense to the pet’s owner. Sodini said that getting a pet microchipped at Kings County Animal Shelter usually requires an appointment and a $10 charge.
“Other places charge differently, some $15, some $20, some upwards of $30, but at the shelter here, an appointment to come through us and get an animal microchipped is $10,” Sodini said.
After the event in Hanford on April 13, Kings County Animal Services will visit Lemoore on April 20 at Heritage Park. That event will also be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Both events are the final two events in a month-and-a-half “tour” from Kings County Animal Services to visit various cities across Kings County, including Kettleman City, Stratford, and Armona, to microchip pets free of charge. At some events, including the upcoming ones in Hanford and Lemoore, local police will step in to assist too.
“It was a fun little month-and-a-half where we could go around and say, oh, we’re going on tour,” Sodini said. “We could go to different places, come to the people instead of having them come to us. We know sometimes it’s hard to come into the shelter. We’re trying to go to them.”
Sodini said owners that attend with their pets should keep dogs on leashes and all cats in their carriers.
“There’s a lot of dogs and cats around,” Sodini said. “We want to make sure everyone’s safe.”