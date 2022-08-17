Kings County Animal Services is offering an "End Of Summer" special which allows residents to adopt large dog breeds for $25, among a number of other service options.

The department, which operates as part of the Sheriff's Office, focuses on the health and safety of the animals of Kings County, said Ashley Sodini, the Animal Services outreach coordinator.

"We do adoptions though the shelter. People are welcome to come in during our operating hours to walk through our kennels and see the animals we have," Sodini said. "We run specials throughout the year – right now, we’re doing an 'End of Summer' special that will run through September where the fees for our large breed dogs will be only $25."

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

Recommended for you