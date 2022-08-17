Kings County Animal Services is offering an "End Of Summer" special which allows residents to adopt large dog breeds for $25, among a number of other service options.
The department, which operates as part of the Sheriff's Office, focuses on the health and safety of the animals of Kings County, said Ashley Sodini, the Animal Services outreach coordinator.
"We do adoptions though the shelter. People are welcome to come in during our operating hours to walk through our kennels and see the animals we have," Sodini said. "We run specials throughout the year – right now, we’re doing an 'End of Summer' special that will run through September where the fees for our large breed dogs will be only $25."
While Animal Services used to offer a spay/neuter program, Sodini said that due to a shortage of veterinarians, the partnership with the HOPE Animal Foundation has ended after more than a decade and they no longer provide the service.
"We are trying to work with vets in the area for assistance, but at the moment, we only schedule cats," she said. "People need to go online to make an appointment to come in our office to fill out paperwork and prepay. The website is calendly.com/kingscountyanimalservices. We also offer microchipping for $10. That is by appointment as well, through the same website," said Sodini.
The facility offers a pet food pantry every Friday from 2-3 p.m., that offers those in need free pet food, according to Sodini.
Sodini explained that a few times each year the facility runs a low cost vaccine clinic, as well.
"We advertise those on our Facebook page with all the information people would need to participate," she said.
Additionally, there are field services provided by peace officers.
"Bite cases, restraint issues, running at large, etc. is all stuff our field services do," Sodini said.
The Kings County Animal Services facility is located on 10909 Bonneyview Ln., in Hanford behind the Kings County Office of Education Office. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the office can be called at (559) 852-2525.
The non-emergency dispatch number for Animal Services is (559) 584-9276.