Kings County supervisors approved amendments to the license agreements ordinance governing organic waste hauling services on Tuesday, including extending terms from three to no less than 10 years.
Administrative analyst Matthew Boyett told the board that the needed amendments also included removing the requirement of current haulers contracting with Kings Waste and Recycling Authority.
Supervisor Richard Valle asked whether the amendments would guarantee that the haulers would agree to the license agreements. Boyett said that it wasn't a guarantee but that all of the haulers were in favor of the amendments.
Valle took the conversation in a different direction by asking whether the county made a mistake when they chose to go with a free market agreement system over a franchise agreement system. Supervisor Doug Verboon echoed Valle's concerns.
Boyett attempted to refocus the conversation by suggesting the board discuss transitioning to a franchise system at a future meeting and that information concerning which agreement system would be best for the county could be brought back quickly.
Supervisor Joe Neves motioned for approval of the amendments to the license agreement ordinance and that a discussion regarding the license agreement systems be agendized for a future meeting. Neves' motion was unanimously approved.
Also Tuesday, County Administrative Officer Edward Hill announced that he would be leaving his position in Kings County to begin a new job in Fresno. He thanked the board for their support through the years, and said he would miss working for the county.
"I'm very grateful for all the support that the board has given me over the years, the department heads and all the staff that I've had the pleasure working with over the last five and a half years," said Hill. "I think today is the most nervous I've ever been stepping into these board chambers and it's with good cause. Although I'm moving up the road a little bit I plan on continuing to foster those friendships and relationships that I've made over the years, as long as you guys are answering my phone calls… I will really miss this place, so thank you."
Rose Mary Rahn, with the department of public health, told the board that mask requirements within medical facilities would no longer be required beginning April 3.
The board's next meeting is April 4 beginning at 9 a.m.