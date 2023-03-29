Kings County supervisors approved amendments to the license agreements ordinance governing organic waste hauling services on Tuesday, including extending terms from three to no less than 10 years.

Administrative analyst Matthew Boyett told the board that the needed amendments also included removing the requirement of current haulers contracting with Kings Waste and Recycling Authority.

Supervisor Richard Valle asked whether the amendments would guarantee that the haulers would agree to the license agreements. Boyett said that it wasn't a guarantee but that all of the haulers were in favor of the amendments.

