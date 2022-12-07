Despite opposition from an impressive who’s-who list of water districts and agencies and the Kings County Farm Bureau, the Kings County Board of Supervisors on a 3-2 vote adopted a groundwater export ordinance that will require a permit to move groundwater out of the county.

Leading the charge was Supervisor and farmer Doug Verboon, who says the passage Nov. 29 came after 12 years of battling to adopt an ordinance here to protect local groundwater, an ordinance that most counties already have.

The county’s aim is to preserve groundwater for local use, critical for both domestic, city, military and agricultural users. The county ordinance defines export, saying it means the ” transportation of groundwater from within Kings County to any location outside of the county by pipe, canal, stream, river, or other conveyance method.”

