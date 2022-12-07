Despite opposition from an impressive who’s-who list of water districts and agencies and the Kings County Farm Bureau, the Kings County Board of Supervisors on a 3-2 vote adopted a groundwater export ordinance that will require a permit to move groundwater out of the county.
Leading the charge was Supervisor and farmer Doug Verboon, who says the passage Nov. 29 came after 12 years of battling to adopt an ordinance here to protect local groundwater, an ordinance that most counties already have.
The county’s aim is to preserve groundwater for local use, critical for both domestic, city, military and agricultural users. The county ordinance defines export, saying it means the ” transportation of groundwater from within Kings County to any location outside of the county by pipe, canal, stream, river, or other conveyance method.”
The ordinance will go into effect Dec. 29. Critics say the ordinance was not made public until it was about to be passed, a sort of hurry-up offense that included waiving of the first reading.
Verboon deflected criticism in many of the 11 opposition letters that ordinance terms had not been circulated for comment, saying he was tired of the delays. ”Over the years they told us we need to go through the Water Commission first,” but then as we waited “there was never a meeting of the Water Commission,” observed Verboon.
Verboon says he is fighting against large ag interests who market water for sale, since the water has a higher value than growing crops. “Those guys have more money than God” he said. Verboon did not say he is referring to the mega-farmers Boswell and Vidovich, who ironically each accuse each other of selling off local groundwater.
Verboon said water traded through the Kern County Water Bank ends up being sold for residential use for big bucks.
“We need to take the temptation out of selling our groundwater,” he said.
The ordinance calls for the end of the county Water Commission. But some water agencies don't want the Water Commission replaced since, they say, it has a long record of offering “sound advice.”
One criticism of the ordinance by Dennis Mills, of the Kings County Water District, is the issue of “co-mingled groundwater.” Many farmers store groundwater mixed with surface water delivered from a canal, making it hard to “track the molecules,” Mills said. His letter cites 15 important shortfalls in the ordinance that need to be addressed. Now it is too late for that.
Opposing the ordinance at the Nov. 29 meeting were the Mid-Kings River Groundwater Sustainability Agency, Kings River Conservation District, South Fork Groundwater Sustainability Agency, Kings County Water District, Tulare Lake Basin Water Storage District, Tri-County Water Authority, Empire West Side Irrigation District, Laguna Irrigation District, Kings County Farm Bureau, Angiola Water District and Kings River Water Association.
A major complication — Kings County imports tens of thousands of acre-feet of water that could be defined as groundwater, and if another county adopted such an ordinance, these significant imports could be restricted. For example, several commenters pointed out 100,000 acre feet of groundwater from Tulare County comes into Kings County.
Aware of the tight vote, Verboon said he is grateful for the support from Supervisor Richard Valle, who was worried that the export of groundwater was contributing to the subsidence that is affecting parts of Kings County infrastructure and farms including the area around Corcoran.
Verboon says his goal is to “protect Kings County agriculture at all costs.” Under the rules, farmers can export water under 10 miles from the county line in a nod to farmers who have spreads on both sides of the county boundary.
Verboon says he understands critics will knock him. "I'll take the bullets,” he said.
He said while some of the water agencies were” paid to speak” at the BOS meeting, no farmer “stepped up to the podium to say how they might be hurt by it.” He noted the Farm Bureau did not speak either.
What’s next? A legal challenge? Verboon adds, “we modeled the ordinance after Shasta County that has been upheld in court.”
Both the San Joaquin and Tulare Basin watersheds are about 120% of average for precipitation after a nice couple of days of snowfall in early December. Kings watermaster Steve Haugen says the upper Kings River mountains saw 4 to 5 inches of precipitation and snow above 6500 feet. Department of Water Resources charts say the southern Sierra is 213% of normal for the date for snowpack. Haugen adds, ”Now we need 4 to 6 more storms.”
He may get them. The Global Forecast System weather model for the next week shows several storms coming in from the north and one of them blanketing the whole state. Earlier, the models showed wet weather continuing from Dec. 12-20, but the latest maps show these fizzling out. Haugen is not holding his breath, noting that these weather models are accurate out to about five days.
Haugen also remembers a promising December last year and the dry rest of the winter that followed.
In the near term the National Weather Service Hanford says to “expect a strong storm system to impact Central California this weekend, resulting in the likelihood of mountain snow and valley rain. The highest precipitation chances are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.”
State Senate vote in a squeaker
At press time Democrat Melissa Hurtado is just 12 votes ahead of David Shepard, R-Porterville, in the race for a seat in the state Senate. The 16th District includes voters in Kings, and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties. All the vote has been tabulated in every county but Kern, where Hurtado has run the strongest after losing every other county. With 100 votes by mail to count, Kern’s election office says they will announce the final vote on Dec. 9. So far Hurtado has won 58% of the vote in Kern County.