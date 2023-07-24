Kings County Action Organization has entered escrow for 5 acres of land on the west side of Hanford that the nonprofit plans to use to house a 65,000 square foot facility serving as a food bank and navigation shelter, according to Kings County Action Organization Executive Director Jeff Garner.
The land is located at 12364 13th Road, just north of California State Route 198 and just west of Hanford Hyundai.
During a monthly meeting of the Kings County Homelessness Collaborative, Garner said the facility could eventually serve as a food bank, a navigation center and office space for Kings County Action Organization, all at the same location.
Although the deal is in escrow, the negotiation is still subject to a yet-to-be-completed environmental review and ultimate approval from the Kings County Action Organization’s Board of Directors, who will next meet on Aug. 16.
The project has gathered $6 million in funding from state, federal and local sources, including the money that Kings County Action Organization has put toward the project.
Hanford’s City Council previously voted 4-1 to allocate $200,000 a year for the next five years in federal grant money towards a navigation center.
Hanford Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis, who was sworn in as a member of the Kings County Homelessness Collaborative on Tuesday, said the City of Hanford did not have the resources to run a navigation center on their own.
Kairis emphasized that the purchase of the shelter was a private transaction that did not involve the City.
“We can’t afford, as a city, to be responsible for it [a shelter],” Kairis said. “To have a private organization take it on, along with a collaboration of the entire community, businesses, the faith-based, everyone, I think is critical to its success.”
Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever has previously said the police force feels “handcuffed” when it comes to dealing with homelessness issues in the City and said there is no one location where services for homeless people can be provided.
“We’re putting them [law enforcement] into a position to deal with things that, realistically, should not be where their priorities lie,” Kairis said.
Some residents at a City Council meeting earlier this month spoke against the location of the shelter, arguing that a homeless shelter will impact nearby businesses and there was not enough transparency in selecting the location.
“The homeless facility that’s out there, that is in the process of being in the works, I feel like is being shoved down our throats once again with a lack of transparency,” said Hanford resident Kimber Regen.
Garner acknowledged residents’ concerns and said he had accepted invitations to speak with groups across town to explain the shelter’s location as Kings Community Action Organization remains flexible.
But with construction for the facility projected to take three years after the land is purchased, Garner also noted that the longer the organization took to find property, the longer it would take to provide services.