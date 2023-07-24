KCAO escrow
A view outside the property of 12634 13th Road, where Kings County Action Organization has entered into escrow to build a facility serving as a navigation center and food bank, is shown Monday afternoon. 

 Jesse Stone, Staff

Kings County Action Organization has entered escrow for 5 acres of land on the west side of Hanford that the nonprofit plans to use to house a 65,000 square foot facility serving as a food bank and navigation shelter, according to Kings County Action Organization Executive Director Jeff Garner.

The land is located at 12364 13th Road, just north of California State Route 198 and just west of Hanford Hyundai.

During a monthly meeting of the Kings County Homelessness Collaborative, Garner said the facility could eventually serve as a food bank, a navigation center and office space for Kings County Action Organization, all at the same location.

