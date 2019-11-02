Kings County 4-H Program Staff Update

We would like to welcome GeorgeAnn Wynn-Tadesse (Georgia) as the new Community Outreach Specialist for the 4-H Youth Development Program. Georgia has a rich history in youth development in Georgia, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Africa.
Georgia grew up in a small town below Atlanta, Georgia. As a lifelong 4-H member, Georgia credits 4-H as one of the single most significant influences in her life outside of her family and church. Georgia was a part of the 4-H Club Program for 14 years and worked at the great Rock Eagle 4-H Camp as a Counselor. Georgia has traveled, studied, worked, and lived in Ethiopia, Kenya, Germany, UK, Turkey, France, the Netherlands, Dubai, Bahamas, and Djibouti, and she has visited 31 states in the US. Georgia adoringly says, no memories are as magnificent as being a 4-Her growing-up competing in the Entomology project, Forestry Field Day, dairy judging, public speaking, Cotton Boll (the Fashion Review), and showing Rhode Island Red Hens in the Coweta County Fair.
Georgia was elected to serve as the Vice President of North Central District from 1985-86 and attended Washington Focus, the national citizenship conference, representing the state of Georgia. One of her fondest memories was carrying 65 longleaf pine cones to DC to share with the other 4-Hers because she felt they were such a beautiful creation. Georgia shot Archery and skeet in the state competitions and hopes to join the Shooting Sports Projects here in Kings County and bring back Archery with the 25lb bows.
Previously, Georgia worked in HR and Educational Development for 12 years in Ethiopia. Additionally, as a fund development grant winner, Georgia managed a sustainable agro-business development project in the Oromia Region in Ethiopia.
Georgia obtained her BA in psychology from Emory University and her MPA from Georgia State University’s Andrew Young’s School of Public Policy. Additionally, Georgia also holds a Master’s degree in cake decorating from the Wilton School in Illinois and is currently working on a MAEd in school counseling at Alliant International University in Fresno.
Presently, Georgia is working on several projects to introduce 4-H to more children and youth in our Kings County community. There are so many viable resources for children and youth in the 4-H Club. Everyone always remembers 4-H livestock and animal programs, but Georgia would like the community to know that children can learn some great tools to develop their career goals, including cultural arts, photography, public speaking, cake decorating, health, robotics, rocketry, and aerospace engineering, and so much more in 4-H . The 4-H Youth Development Program believes in the power of young people. Georgia says the 4-H Program sees every child’s valuable strength and his/her ability to have a real influence to improve the world around us. The 4-H Youth Development Program is America’s largest youth development organization—empowering nearly six million young people across the U.S. with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a research based experience that includes mentors, a hands-on project, and a meaningful leadership opportunity.
Enrollment is open for the Kings County 4-H Program and information can be found at http://cekings.ucanr.edu/Kings_County_4-H_Program/
Research shows that the 4-H Youth Development Program plays a special and vital role in the lives of America’s young people. Youth have the capacity to thrive when presented with resources for healthy development found in families, schools, and communities - regardless of their background, socioeconomic status, race, and gender. 4-H programs incorporate the best practices in the study of youth development in order to fulfill our Vision: To develop healthy, happy, thriving people who make a positive difference in their communities.
Georgia is married to Dr. Debay Tadesse, Adjunct Professor with SCCCD, next year celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, and mom of 4 incredible children, one at Pepperdine University, two in Clovis North high school and one at Granite Ridge Intermediate. Georgia looks forward to successfully growing the Kings County 4-H Program to be one of the strongest in the State of California. Georgia loves to say,
“She is Green, 4-H Green!” You can reach Georgia at the 4-H office at 559-852-2743 and by mail at GeorgeAnn.Wynn-Tadesse@co.kings.ca.us.
