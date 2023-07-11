The Kings Community Action Organization will be holding a series of classes through the month of July to help the public plan, shop and cook healthy and nutritious meals.

“It’s important, because nowadays a lot of people are diagnosed with health conditions or are overweight,” said Jane Gonzalez, the nutrition educator at KCAO who will be teaching the classes.

There are three more classes planned for this month that are entirely open to Kings County residents. All are scheduled for Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the KCAO main office.

