The Kings Community Action Organization will be holding a series of classes through the month of July to help the public plan, shop and cook healthy and nutritious meals.
“It’s important, because nowadays a lot of people are diagnosed with health conditions or are overweight,” said Jane Gonzalez, the nutrition educator at KCAO who will be teaching the classes.
There are three more classes planned for this month that are entirely open to Kings County residents. All are scheduled for Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the KCAO main office.
Thursday’s lesson focuses on how to use food labels, with other lessons scheduled on how to save money while shopping and how to prepare meals. The classes are completely free, and Gonzales teaches in both English and Spanish.
“We’re going to be focusing on learning how to read the nutrition labels of food,” Gonzales said. “I’m taking different boxes with nutrition labels, and we’re going to learn how to identify how much sugar these foods have, what is the serving size, what are all the ingredients in this food? I use visuals to get people engaged and actually learn hands on. Every lesson is slightly different.”
Gonzales said she considered the KCAO’s first lesson on planning meals to be a successful one. Gonzales also plans to help teach Kings County residents how to properly balance food groups using online tools like MyPlate.
“It’s not just carbs, and I see it all the time,” Gonzales said. “People are giving their children sodas, chips, and we’re not providing any type of nutritious food. That’s where my passion comes from, where I know this information is needed. I see it when participants are sharing with me that ‘I’ve never created a grocery list’ or ‘I don’t plan my meals.’ I guide them and give them ideas of what they can do.”
Gonzales, who grew up with parents who were hard-working farm workers, said her passion for teaching nutrition comes from her own diet as a young child and teenager. She said, as a teacher, she loves making a difference and passing on knowledge that can help keep families healthy.
“I wish something like this would have been in place when I was a little girl,” Gonzales said. “Growing up as the eldest out of six siblings, all we ate was just microwaveable. Early on in my 20s, I started having my own health issues, and I had to educate myself on what is nutritious food? How should my plate look like?”
The grant funding for the classes comes from CalFresh, a state initiative to help provide healthy food to low-income California residents.