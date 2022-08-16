More than 50 people turned out for the food distribution pickup at the First Methodist Church in Hanford on Tuesday morning.

Included for each customer were boxes of salad, fresh corn, canned tuna, selected fruits, and bottled water. Perishable food that was not picked up at the church was taken to the Soup Kitchen located at

the Episcopal Church of the Savior on Douty Street in Hanford.

