More than 50 people turned out for the food distribution pickup at the First Methodist Church in Hanford on Tuesday morning.
Included for each customer were boxes of salad, fresh corn, canned tuna, selected fruits, and bottled water. Perishable food that was not picked up at the church was taken to the Soup Kitchen located at
the Episcopal Church of the Savior on Douty Street in Hanford.
The kitchen serves up lunches every day at 11:30 a.m.
The food was distributed by the Kings Community Action Organization in partnership with local organizations to serve the population of Kings County experiencing food insecurity.
Each month a calendar is posted to the KCAO website that shows locations and times for the service.
At the First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, the Rev. Pablo Daniel Rovere, or Pastor Pablo as he prefers to be called, said that "following God means that we love our neighbors, especially those who have fallen on hard times.
"The most rewarding thing about participating in this is to see the smile on the faces of those we've helped," Rovere said during the distribution.
The food distribution is sourced in part from USDA commodities and from local donations.
"Commodities are available once per month to families/individuals throughout Kings County. In order to receive commodities you must complete an application and be within the income guideline," according to the KCAO website.
Rovere explained that his church offers additional support to the community through bags for the homeless.
"We take donations of hygiene supplies such as tooth brushes and toilet paper, and we put them in bags with other essentials for survival. Many of those who use the food service through KCAO are experiencing homelessness, so we try to accommodate their needs," Rovere said. "We are aware that not every person has access to cooking tools, so we try to provide ready-to-eat foods such as tuna pouches and crackers. This way we can ensure they are actually able to use the food we give them."
The next distributions are:
- Stratford Food Distribution, Thursday, Aug. 18, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Reestablishing Stratford, Drive Through Pick Up
- Kettleman City Distribution Thursday, Aug. 18, 9 to 10 a.m. at Kettleman City Family Resource Center
- Hanford/Armona/Home Garden Food Distribution, Friday, Aug. 19, 9 to 10 a.m. at Koinonia Church, Drive Through Pick Up
- Lemoore Food Distribution Monday, Aug. 22, 8:45 to 10 a.m. at the West Hills College campus, Drive Through Pick Up
- Corcoran Food Distribution Thursday, Aug. 25, 9 to 10 a.m. at 900 Dairy Ave., Corcoran, In Person
- Avenal Food Distribution Friday, Aug. 26, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Avenal High School parking lot, Drive Through Pick Up
A downloadable calendar is available on the KCAO website for September food distributions.