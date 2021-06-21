After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the popular Kings Brewfest returned Saturday for a night of music, food and most importantly, plenty of locally-brewed craft beer.
Put on by the Kings Lions Club at the aptly named Kings Lions Complex, the event was forced to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19. According to Jeff Garcia, one of the main organizers of the event, this year's preparations were somewhat touch-and-go due to lingering uncertainty about the pandemic, which could have affected the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) licensing.
“Preparation-wise, we typically start four months ahead of the event, because of COVID and not being sure if we could have the event, we weren’t able to start planning until about eight weeks ahead, six weeks ahead,” he said.
Garcia and his team originally had their sights set on June 12, but decided to wait a week, letting the event follow the June 15 reopening of the state. The Kings Lions Club was able to sell all 1,200 tickets and received help from about 150 volunteers and hosted 150 vendors, brewers and distributors.
Among the brewers to showcase their products was Hop Forged in Hanford. After a difficult year of adapting, co-owner Brian Alves said it was good to be back out in the public, where their product can be showcased.
“We brought four kegs worth, so hopefully that will last us through the night. Normally that would, but considering COVID just ended and people want to be out, we’ll so how it goes.”
Like many others, 2020 proved to be a difficult year. However, the brewery was able to find their footing and are now seeing more traffic at their downtown Hanford location.
“What [the trouble] was is trying to adapt going from a normal course of business to take-out only. So, going from that … our pockets diminished quite a bit, but we were able to push through,” Alves said. “Once things started opening up, everything exploded.”
It was welcome news for the people attending as well. Friends Rachyl Eddy and Malissa Holt, whose husbands serve at the air station, were among those to brave the triple-digit heat. But more than the beer, food and festivities, it was being out in public that they were the most thankful for.
“Honestly, it’s nice just to be out and about with people, especially after being locked up for such a long time with COVID and everything,” Holt said. “It’s so nice to see people.”
“It’s nice to feel normal again and see people out and socializing just to be able to do that is really, really nice,” Eddy said.
As part of the night’s festivities, the Kings Lions Club awarded $2,500 checks to the Barbara Seville Shelter and the Lemoore Parks and Recreation Department.
