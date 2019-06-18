LEMOORE — As the clock hit 5 p.m. on Saturday, the line for the Kings Brewfest wrapped around the block at Kings Lions Complex in Lemoore.
The festival, hosted by the Kings Lions Club, attracted more than 1,800 people including volunteers, club member Jeff Garcia said.
“Every year is special,” Garcia said. “This year I would say (my favorite part) was the overwhelming support of sailor volunteers from Naval Air Station Lemoore that came out and helped all day long to set up, man booths and break down afterwards - over 14 hours! We literally could not have done it without their help.”
The event raised $5,000 for the Valley Children's Hospital's Pediatric Cancer Program and $2,500 for Lemoore Parks and Recreation.
Valley Children's Development Assistant Darrellyn Colldar said the oncology department has the biggest need because of the increase of patients the hospital sees every year.
“You can never really say in words what this donation means,” Colldar said. “Because it’s priceless. It allows us to grow, see more patients and expand.”
The parks and recreation donation will go towards maintenance and upkeep of parks, said Lemoore Parks and Recreation Director Jason Glick.
The event featured 63 vendors, Garcia said. Dozens of different types of beers and local cuisine were available, all included in the $40 ticket price.
The Valley Cats, a central California-based cover party band, rocked out to top hits as attendees played lawn games such as cornhole and Connect Four.
Devin White of Porterville has heard about the Kings Brewfest for a few years and finally decided to go, he said.
“I definitely didn’t expect it to be as good as it was,” White said. “You can pick all of your favorite (food and drinks) and avoid the things you don’t like. It’s pretty cool.”
This year was Lemoore native Susan Lugge’s fifth Brewfest, she said. The best parts of the night include the community aspect and diversity, along with having time away from kids, she said. The event was only for people at least 21 years old.
Famous Jackson-Brooks, owner of Famous Brand Jerky, has commuted from Fresno to the brewfest for the past four years, he said.
“Depending on how hot it gets, people are drinking more and that means they want more jerky,” Jackson-Brooks said. “It’s for a good cause and we love to support it. It always gets better every year.”
The brewfest was the Kings Lions Club’s main fundraiser for the year, Garcia said. The organization was voted 32nd Assembly District’s 2019 Nonprofit of the Year on June 5.
