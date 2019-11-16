HANFORD — Going home for the holidays just got a little bit easier.
The Kings Art Center Guild is currently preparing for its annual Holiday Home Tour. The tour features visits to the homes of four beautifully-decorated local homes followed by a reception at the Kings Art Center.
Funds raised from the event go toward funding the Kings Art Center’s children’s classes and programs, as well as scholarships.
“They’re so good. You wouldn’t think it, but even the little ones are so good [at making art]. It’s just amazing,” said Kings Art Guild member Pat Nolan. “The main thing is the kids.”
Nolan added that with public schools cutting funding to the arts, the Kings Art Centers’ youth classes are more important than ever.
The Art Center, located at 605 N. Douty St, Hanford, begins hosting its Winter Break Art Camp on Jan. 6. The program will have a focus on environmental art.
The Holiday Home Tour is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by the reception at the art center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.
The homes can be visited in any order that is convenient for ticketholders.
Ticketholders will be allowed to tour the fully-decorated homes of four local families – Marshall and Sierra Achuleta, Larry and Carmen Bettencourt, John and Carolyn Kuykendall and Eddie and Holly Lendrum Dupree.
“The Dupree home is unbelievable,” Nolan said, adding that Holly Lendrum Dupree’s parents showcased their own home in the very first Holiday Home Tour in the 1990s.
Two of the homes are over a century old and feature original chandeliers and sconces, which for some patrons is more of a draw than the holiday decorations.
“Some people are very interested in the history. Some people and just walk though just because they want to see the decorations. But some like the history of the home, they like to look at the photos of the family on the wall. It just depends on the person,” Nolan said.
In addition to seeing the beautifully decorated homes, the tour is a great way to socialize with old friends and make new ones, Nolan said.
“You’ll get to see a lot of people you haven’t seen in years,” Nolan said.
The after-tour reception will be hosted at the Kings Art Center, where refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be available.
A silent auction of various holiday-themed items will also take place.
For more information, call 584-1065.
