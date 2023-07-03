The Kings Art Center welcomed its newest art installation, Yosemite Renaissance 38, with an opening celebration Friday night.

The art center was buzzing Friday afternoon with numerous local art patrons, excited to see the newest collection of Yosemite-inspired art pieces.

“Yosemite Renaissance is a yearly show that travels from up in Yosemite. We're very fortunate to be one out of five [organizations] that get it every year," said Stephanie Magnia, Kings Art Center's executive director.

