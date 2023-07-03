The art center was buzzing Friday afternoon with numerous local art patrons, excited to see the newest collection of Yosemite-inspired art pieces.
“Yosemite Renaissance is a yearly show that travels from up in Yosemite. We're very fortunate to be one out of five [organizations] that get it every year," said Stephanie Magnia, Kings Art Center's executive director.
The traveling art installation makes several stops along the Central Valley region, including Turlock, Madera and Yosemite.
“The way the show works is that different artists will submit their work and whoever wins gets to have their work go around on the show, so that's what we have tonight,” said Magnia.
Yosemite Renaissance 38 will be available to experience at the Kings Art Center until July 30.
The collection feature a mixture of paintings, photography, sculptures and mixed media projects all depicting the landscapes and wildlife of the Yosemite and Sierra Nevada mountain region.
This year's Yosemite Renaissance is a celebration of 38 years of the arts in Yosemite and the California Sierra Nevada.
“In recent years, the Yosemite Renaissance has seen a dichotomy of work being submitted that speaks both to the inspiration and beauty we witness in the Sierra, as well as its passive destruction in the face of climate change,” said Evan Russel, president of the Yosemite Renaissance board of directors.
The Yosemite Renaissance collection will be the only art gallery show in the Kings Art Center for the month of July. Evening of the Arts will open in August.
“On Aug. 4, we have Evening of the Arts, which will mark the end of our summer camp. The celebration will be free for anyone to attend, we're going to have face painting amongst other fun activities,” said Magnia.
The Art Center, located at 605 N. Douty St., is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.