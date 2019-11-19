HANFORD — Artists, patrons and aficionados gathered to attend the Kings Art Center’s annual Winter Exhibit Friday evening.
“In our society, art kind of gets kicked to the curb a lot and here at the Art Center, we want to let artists know that what they do is important, that they’re important and that we appreciate their contributions,” Claire Fitiausi, President of the Kings County Art League said, addressing those in attendance Friday evening.
The work of about 40 artists was represented at the art show, including artists whose work was shown for the first time and the debut of posthumous work.
“It’s a vibrant and beautiful show,” said Kings Art Center Executive Director Bruce Kane said, addressing the crowd.
Kane added that the center’s mission statement is to provide art education, art experience and art exhibition, the latter being the focus of the evening.
The work of collaborative married couple Larry and Kathy Myatt is currently on display in the Members Gallery as part of the Mosaic Reflections exhibit.
“We really enjoy the atmosphere of the Kings Art Center, it’s very positive toward the art community and we love the children’s program,” Larry said.
The couple will donate the proceeds from the sale of the exhibited art to help fund the Kings Art Center’s children’s programs and classes.
“I regret the fact that I wasn’t able to learn how to be an artist at a young age, I was over 50 when I started doing art. All those years I missed out on,” Larry told the Sentinel. “I believe everyone has an artistic skill, they just have to discover what it is. So when you give opportunities to younger people … it creates a wonderful feeling for them and those that share their art.”
“It could be dance or art or any form of expression,” Kathy added. “It’s good for kids.”
The couple has been selling their mosaic art since 2012 and they have been members of the Kings Art Center for about five years. They currently have a permanent exhibit at the Chris Sorenson studio in Fresno.
Creating colorful mosaics with a variety of materials, the artists make no copies of their original pieces. Anyone who buys their work and rest assured they’re the only one with that specific and unique piece, Larry said.
The event was free to attend, with refreshments served. Local musician Timothy Mattos provided the soundtrack to the evening.
The event was sponsored by the Hanford Rotary Club.
“The Hanford Rotary Club sponsors this exhibit every year to make sure that local artists have the opportunity to display their art in our community so that’s a wonderful thing that the Rotary Club does for us,” Kane said.
Kane added that the art center continues to exist because of — and couldn’t exist without — its donors and members.
The Kings Art Center’s Winter Exhibit will run through Dec. 28.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The Kings Art Center is located at 605 N. Douty St., Hanford. Call 559-584-1065 for more information.
