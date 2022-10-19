Local dogs will be boo-arking this Halloween.
Kings County Animal Services will host its second annual Howl-o-ween SPOOKY Spooktacular from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the shelter located at 10909 Bonneyview Lane in Hanford.
The spooky event will be free to attend and there will be trick-or-treating for families to enjoy.
The event is pet friendly, however all dogs must be on a leash for safety.
The shelter will offer free microchips and $5 personalized dog tags while supplies last.
There will be popular local food vendors including Keanu's Hawaiian BBQ, Raising Canes and KK's Kettlecorn to name a few.
Baileys Goat Soaps, a Scentsy retailer and other local businesses will have booths set up in a pop-up market.
Lemoore Animal House will be on-hand for all your pet needs and the Kings SPCA will have an information booth with adoptable animals for the public to meet.
Valley Veterinary Inc. will be present to share helpful information on pet health, as well.