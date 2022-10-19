Local dogs will be boo-arking this Halloween. 

Kings County Animal Services will host its second annual Howl-o-ween SPOOKY Spooktacular from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the shelter located at 10909 Bonneyview Lane in Hanford.

The spooky event will be free to attend and there will be trick-or-treating for families to enjoy.

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

