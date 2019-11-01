During its recent Gala 200 guests from throughout Kings County gathered to raise funds to benefit art classes for kids at Kings Art Center.
Prior to the Gala, Kings Art Center’s Guild members choose the children’s program as the beneficiary of the event. The program includes after school classes, workshops during breaks from school, and week long summer art camps. Class groups range from preschool through high school and welcome children of all artistic abilities.
During a social hour of butler passed appetizers, wine, and spirts, guests participated in prize drawings, a silent auction, and a Diamond Dip hosted by Candice and Company Jewelers.
Guild volunteers led by President Hallie Lauritzen and Gala co-chair Diana Buford, provided a lively evening of socializing, giving opportunities, silent and live auctions, and a scrumptious meal prepared by the Vintage Press. Seated under canopies of tiny lights, guests enjoyed spinach salad a la VP, Pork Tenderloin with port wine sauce, and artfully arranged roasted baby pumpkins filled with smoked chicken and Jarlsburg cheese. A dessert of Lemon Curd in puff pastry finished the meal. More than one guest remarked, “It’s like art on a plate.”
A special moment of the evening was the reveal of new signage in the Sharp Porterfield Courtyard. A founding family, members of the Sharp family attended the Gala.
You have free articles remaining.
At the heart of the evening, honored guest Judy Althouse was welcomed as an emeritus member of the board of trustees in recognition of her many years of leadership and generosity to provide a high caliber Center where the community can experience a variety of artistic styles by artists from throughout the West; and where local artists have opportunities to enhance their visibility and public voice by exhibiting at the Center.
Local auctioneer JR Searcy conducted spirited and, at times, humorous bidding on weekend get always, Disneyland tickets, and a Fund-a-Need request to support scholarships. It was generous guests who made the evening a success; the festivities netted just over $30,000.
All evening long in the Marcellus Gallery guests viewed a retrospective exhibit of more than 60 years of Gerald Brommer’s landscape paintings. A California artist, Mr. Brommer painted throughout the state and in numerous countries around the world. The exhibit was sponsored by Adventist Health.
Located at 605 N. Douty Street, Kings Art Center is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday. Viewing exhibits is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.