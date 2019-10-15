HANFORD — Hanford Police have located the 4-month-old baby that was reportedly kidnapped Monday night by a homeless man.
According to officers, the child was found safe in Lemoore and the suspect, 42-year-old Westley Williams, was taken into custody for questioning.
Police believe this was a child custody dispute.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Around 9 p.m. Monday night, officials said it was reported that Williams took the baby without permission from a home on Courtney Street.
Williams is homeless, but police said he frequents the Hanford and Corcoran areas.
While the case did not meet the California Highway Patrol criteria for an AMBER Alert, the information was put out as an emergency missing message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.