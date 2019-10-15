{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Hanford Police have located the 4-month-old baby that was reportedly kidnapped Monday night by a homeless man.

According to officers, the child was found safe in Lemoore and the suspect, 42-year-old Westley Williams, was taken into custody for questioning.

Police believe this was a child custody dispute.

Around 9 p.m. Monday night, officials said it was reported that Williams took the baby without permission from a home on Courtney Street.

Williams is homeless, but police said he frequents the Hanford and Corcoran areas.

While the case did not meet the California Highway Patrol criteria for an AMBER Alert, the information was put out as an emergency missing message.

